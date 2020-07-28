Silver Dollar City is currently in the midst of one of its most popular events of the year, Moonlight Madness, set to run through Aug. 9 at the 1880s theme park.
During Moonlighht Madness, Silver Dollar City guests can enjoy over 12 hours of nonstop fun each day as the park opens from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., so guests can ride all day and into the night. Plus, the park will also host two “Midnight Madness” dates which see “The City” remain open until midnight this Saturday, Aug. 1, as well as Aug. 8.
Moonlight Madness is an annual end-of-summer celebration where guests can tackle their favorite of the more than 30 themed rides and attractions, including record-setting coasters Time Traveler and Outlaw Run, which are are all up and running. Many aspects of Fireman’s Landing are also open, as is the Grand Exposition for “the littles,” along with other family favorites like Tom and Huck’s Riverblast and the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train are all up and running for family fun. .
The park will also feature a fireworks display every evening following the Echo Hollow variety show.
In addition to all that after dark fun, Silver Dollar City’s 4,000 seat Echo Hollow Amphitheater will play home to two concert events featuring Newsboys on Saturday, followed by two special shows headlined by Diamond Rio Thursday, Aug. 6.
The Newsboys, one of the most popular contemporary Christian groups of all time, were founded in 1985 and have released 17 studio albums, six of which have been certified gold.
In addition to performing music, the band has appeared in the films “God’s Not Dead,” “God’s Not Dead 2,” and “God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness.”
Their latest album, Newsboys United, was released last year to much success.
Showtimes are 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and admission is free with admission to the park.
Visit newsboys.com.
Country hitmakers Diamond Rio will also perform 6 and 8:30 p.m. shows at Echo Hollow Aug. 6.
The group was founded in 1982 as an attraction for the Opryland USA theme park in Nashville. All six members of the band, Gene Johnson, Jimmy Olander, Brian Prout, Marty Roe, Dan Truman and Dana Williams have remained part of the group since 1989.
After setting the group and adopting the name Diamond Rio, the band signed with Arista Nashville and released their first single “Meet in the Middle.” The tune went straight to No. 1, making them the first band ever to send a debut single to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.
That song was followed by another 32 charting singles, including the No. 1 hits “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess” and “I Believe.” Diamond Rio has recorded nine studio albums, three of which went platinum, four “Greatest Hits” albums, and an album of Christmas music.
Other Top 40 hits the band is known for include “Mirror, Mirror,” “Mama Don’t Forget to Pray for Me,” “Norma Jean Riley,” “Nowhere Bound,” “Bubba Hyde,” “That’s What I Get for Lovin’ You,” “Imagine That” and “One More Day.”
In addition to all that, Silver Dollar City is also featuring lots more entertainment throughout the park’s other outdoor stages, including Chris Stanley, Lindley Creek, Southern raised, Mike Bliss, the Sons of the Silver Dollar and more.
Upcoming festivals include Southern Gospel Picnic Aug. 27 through Sept. 7, and the Harvest Festival featuring Crafts and Pumpkins In The City Sept. 23 through Oct. 31.
An Old Time Christmas Nov. 7 through Dec. 30.
Visit silverdollarcity.com.
