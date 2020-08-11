The Magnificent 7 Show at Hamner’s Variety Theater is the most recent Branson production to be effected by the ongoing pandemic.
In a social media statement, The Magnificent 7 Family announced on Aug.7 they would be postponing the remainder of their 2020 performances.
“After much praying and many meetings, we are filled with great sorrow and regret that we have had to make one of the toughest decisions we have ever made,” the online statement said. “Never in a million years would we have ever fathomed something such as a virus forcing us to make a decision that would make us choose between the safety of our staff, our cast and the safety of our audience. These unprecedented times and the fact that our show is full of rapid fire costume changes, close quarters and group singing and dancing. We have made the decision that it is just not a smart move to try and make it through a season without being hit with an ‘issue’ that may force the closure of our show due to a sickness.”
The statement goes on to say that they look forward to reopening the Magnificent 7 Show in 2021.
The Magnificent 7 Show features the talents of seven entertainers: Joe Tinoco, Tamra Tinoco, Tayla Tinoco, Sharie Nievar, Dusty Wooldridge, Tami Griffith and Ryan Featherstone. The show itself takes audiences through seven decades of music and dance from the 1940s through the 2000s, 200 costume changes and every style of music one could imagine.
Visit mag7show.com for information.
Magnificent 7 isn’t the first Branson show to feel the effects of the pandemic. On July 31, Billy Yates announced via Facebook that he decided to cancel the “Billy Yates’ Hit Songwriters in the Round” shows that were scheduled to take place this fall at The Shepherd of the Hills Playhouse Theatre in Branson. The Branson Landing also announced the cancellation of their remaining Summer Concert Series dates, which were scheduled to take place on Aug. 8, Aug. 22 and Sept. 5.
While some Branson shows have canceled their 2020 productions, others have chosen to just postpone their shows to later dates. Debbie and Gordy Wensel recently announced they are postponing their “Country Legends” Show until Sept. 15. The “All Hands on Deck Show,” also shared that they will no longer open on Sept. 8, but would instead be opening on Oct. 6 at the Dutton Family Theatre.
Visit Bransontrilakesnews.com for the latest updates on Branson shows and attractions.
