Following the success of their July convention in Branson, Creators Live has announced the debut of its inaugural Creators Live Pop-Up Tour, which will kick off at Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 10.
Creators Live is an event production company, headquartered in Branson, specializing in meet and greet conventions for social media celebrities that have made a name for themselves and have millions of online followers on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.
From Branson, the tour will travel to six other cities across the county between Oct. 10 and Oct. 18. At each stop on the tour, event attendees will have the opportunity to meet with up to 10 of their favorite social media stars, also known as creators.
At the event itself, attendees will have the chance to either purchase and participate in a standard meet and greet or purchase a premium admission to spend some additional time with their favorite creators.
The Branson tour stop starts at 4 p.m. The pop-up tour will be traveling to Kansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Georgia and Florida to host pop-up events for attendees.
Ticket prices and attending creators can be found at creatorslive.com.
