One of Ozark Mountain Country’s most popular places to visit, “Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction,” is set to reopen July 1, according to a Tuesday release. The attraction opened earlier this season for a few weeks, last performing shows in March.
“We are excited to open on July 1 and to get back to entertaining families with this unique dinner show,” Jim Rule, CEO of World Choice Investments, LLC said in a release. “We will be observing the guidelines provided by Missouri’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan.”
The show features more than 30 horses and cast of trick riders and performers challenging each other in barrel races, tricks and other friendly competition.
Stampede also showcases a thundering herd of buffalo, a westward cattle drive of longhorn steer and hilarious racing pigs, a 35,000-square-foot arena, complete with music and special effects, including interactive lighting with a 12.5 million LED wall.
And back by popular demand is a crowd favorite: the “Canine Capers” rescue dog relay.
While all that is unfolding on the arena floor, the staff begins serving their signature meal, which starts with the Stampede’s original creamy vegetable soup and homemade biscuit.
From there, plates are piled with a whole rotisserie chicken, hickory-smoked barbecued pork loin, buttery corn on the cob, a herb-basted potato, and finally, the Stampede’s own specialty dessert.
For more information and reservations, visit dpstampede.com or call 417-336-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.