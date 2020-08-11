Recently, the Branson Hilton Convention Center played host to an inaugural Pickleball tournament, which also included a special appearance by four-time CBS reality show Survivor contestant Tyson Apostol.
Ahead of the Pickleball Branson Championship Experience: Powered by iPickleNation on Friday, I had the opportunity to visit with Apostol, who was not only a special guest for the tournament, but also entered to play in a couple different divisions.
During our visit, Apostol shared with me that this was his first time to be in Branson.
“So far it’s been pretty great. I’ve always heard awesome things about Branson. So yeah, it’s finally good to put a face to the name,” said Apostol. “Branson rules.”
For the pickleball tournament, Apostol played in the 4.0 Men’s Doubles Division on Saturday morning. He also paired up with tournament organizer Alessandra “Alex” Camara to play in the 4.0 Mixed Doubles Division on Sunday.
Apostol said he was first introduced to the sport of pickleball when he moved from Utah to Arizona a few years ago.
“The HOA I was living in has a handful of pickleball courts, and I was like, ‘Oh that looks like fun’ and I’m sick of jogging or riding my bike for exercise, so I bought some paddles,” Apostol said. “I’m at the age now where I only exercise if it’s fun. Like, I’m not just going to go grind out just to get my exercise in, and pickleball was like the perfect match, because it’s like fun and active, but you don’t really feel like you’re slogging because it’s a game. I just kind of feel in love with it and started upgrading my gear and playing more and hiring coaches and having lots of fun.”
Apostol said that, while he’s still relatively new to the sport, he currently considers his playing ability to be above that of a novice level player. He added that he was impressed with the layout of the 20 pickleball courts inside the convention center, which were set up with white sports tape and temporary nets.
“So I played one tournament last year,” he said. “It was my first tournament, and it didn’t have as many courts as this and it wasn’t indoors. So this is quite the layout with the huge room.”
Of course, I also had to ask Apostol about his time on Survivor and what it was like to be a part of the series.
“I’ve been on the show four times in the last decade almost. For me it’s been awesome. It’s adventurous and competitive, and both of those things I love,” said Apostol. “I don’t think it’s for everybody. But for me, I always kind of celebrate in the ridiculousness of the situation, and that’s exactly what it is. You’re out there hurting and tired and cold and hungry, but at the same time you’re like this is all for a TV show. This is so dumb that it’s funny.”
Apostol has played in Survivor: Tocantins, Survivor: Heroes vs Villains, Survivor: Winners at War and Survivor: Blood vs Water, which he won after spending 39 days on the island.
As an avid fan of movie and television commentaries and making of documentaries, I had to ask Apostol for a behind the scenes look of what it’s like on the set of Survivor.
“I think that most people when they watch the episode they think it’s so action packed and filled with drama, but you have to remember that each episode is three days worth of footage,” said Apostol. “The episode is 45 minutes long. So three days, minus 45 minutes you’re just twiddling your thumbs, waiting and doing nothing and trying to not get on people’s nerves and trying not to let other people get on your nerves.
Apostol said there is also a lot of down time where they have nothing to do.
“You don’t have your phone. You don’t have anything out there. So that can drive a lot of people insane, but that’s the recipe,” said Apostol. “You strip people of all of their comforts and some of their necessities and then put them all together with clashing personalities and that makes the perfect TV show.”
As one of the most reoccurring people on the show, I had to also find out which of the four seasons he played was his favorite.
“I always say the first time was my favorite time for the fact that everything was a new adventure. Like even the terrible parts of the ‘job,’ were new and exciting,” said Apostol. “When everybody is there for the first time, they’re all experiencing this new crazy adventure. Whereas the second time you go back, it’s exciting, but everybody means business. You get out there, and there’s not that same feel of comradery as the first time, just because now everybody’s been through it. Most people have felt the sting of being voted out and don’t want that to happen again. So it’s a level up of competitiveness and gameplay.”
To keep up with all of Apostol post-Survivor adventures, follow him on Twitter. For all things Branson area pickleball be sure to follow Pickleball Blast on Facebook.
