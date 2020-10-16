The Titanic is masking up for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
On Oct. 7, the Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson slipped on a giant pink face mask to the front frame of the ship’s bow. The face mask is joined by a giant 15 foot long hot pink ribbon, which is placed along the side of the ship.
Both the face mask and the ribbon are displayed as symbols of both hope and safety, as well as a call of attention to this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, according to Titanic President, CCO, and co-owner Mary Kellogg.
“These pink symbols are signs of the difficult times we’re experiencing today. They’re reminders to us all that the search for a cancer cure and a COVID-19 vaccine are ongoing and need our support,” said Kellogg. “While progress has been made in the breast cancer battle over the years, our struggle to reel in the virus has been a tug-of-war. Now with flu season upon us, taking precautions like wearing a mask is more important than ever if we’re going to keep ourselves, our loved ones and community safe.”
2020 marks the sixth year the Titanic Museum in Branson, as well as the Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, have recognized Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31.
Kellogg explains that their support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month stems from the personal connection the Titanic has to the disease.
“All of us at our Titanic Museums have a particular interest in promoting the search for a cancer cure because it’s personal to us. We know that 46 passengers who survived Titanic, later died of cancer. Seven of them from breast cancer,” said Kellogg. “Their names, their stories and their legacies are the very foundation of our museums. They will always be honored and remembered here.”
The seven survivors of the Titanic who later died of breast cancer included Lucy Lady Duff Gordon, Jean Hippach, Constance Willard, Eva Heart, Benura Ayoub, Helene Baclini and Elizabeth Bonnell. The Titanic Museum Attraction Podcast spotlighted these seven women and their life stories in their recent podcast, which can be found at soundcloud.com/user-924423215.
For the month of October, both Titanic Museums will also be selling pink face masks in their gift shops as well as online. Proceeds from the pink face masks will go toward the research and help to fight for a cure for breast cancer.
Visit titanicbranson.com.
