This holiday season will be a little different as Branson will have to spend Christmas without The Brett Family at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater this year.
On Oct. 6, The Brett Family announced for the first time in more than 20 years they will be foregoing the production of their 2020 Christmas show, A Brett Family Christmas, due to the economic impact of COVID-19, according to a press release.
“We have never missed a season in our entire Branson career,” said Tom Brett in the release. “This was a terribly difficult decision to make. But there was just no way we could overcome the rapidly increasing rate of cancellations we are experiencing due to COVID-19.”
The Bretts have become well known for packing their parking lot at Christmas time with hundreds of group tour buses. However, due to social distancing guidelines and the traditional tour bus demographic of seniors who are the most at risk for COVID-19, the group travel industry has sustained significant loses in 2020, according to the release.
“We feel badly making this announcement so late in the year, but we were really hoping to see a turnaround in cancellations as time moved on,” said Andrea Brett in the release. “Instead, things have taken a turn for the worse in the last month. It is very costly to run a Branson show, and this would just be too much loss for our business to sustain.”
According to the release, The Brett Family are positive about what the future holds, and are already working on plans to return to the stage for Christmas in 2021.
“Even through these tough times, Branson has been extremely resilient in 2020, and we believe that 2021 is going to be an amazing year for us and for all of Branson,” said Brydon Brett in the release. “While it hurts to have to cancel our season this year, we know that we’ll be back at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre in 2021, and we are already making plans for our best show ever.
For additional information on The Brett Family or to make reservations for their 2021 show, visit thebrettshow.com or call 417-336-4222.
