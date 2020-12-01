Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater will be home to an all-new show for Branson in 2021.
On Monday, Nov. 30, the March 2021 Branson debut of Legends of Country, presented by Legends in Concert, was announced. Legends of Country will host weekly shows every Sunday at 3 p.m. starting on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Legends in Concert General Manger Jeannie Horton said Legends of Country will feature tributes to country stars such as Waylon Jennings, Kenny Rogers, Patsy Cline, Reba McEntire, George Strait, Trisha Yearwood, Kenny Chesney and many more.
“We are extremely excited to be introducing this particular product to the market. Legends of Country has been very successful in other markets, so this isn’t something brand new to our company, just our location,” said Horton. “The format of the show will be four to five different legend country acts, anyone from Patsy Cline to Kenny Rogers to Waylon Jennings. These acts will be performing every Sunday at 3 p.m. and we’ll be changing acts out throughout the year.”
While the Legends of Country show has long been a part of the Legends in Concert family of shows, this will mark its first appearance in Branson. Horton explained the decision to bring the Legends of Country show to Branson was inspired by the love Branson audiences have for their many county music tribute artists.
“We know from having been in the market for 24 plus years that some of our most popular acts here have been country artist like Johnny Cash, Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Brooks and Dunn, Garth Brooks and Faith Hill,” Horton said. “We know that Branson visitors love country music and we wanted to give this show a try in this market.”
Thanks to the upcoming arrival of the Legends of Country show, Horton shared that could also mean the appearance of some previously unseen tribute artists in Branson for the new show, as well as the Legends in Concert show.
“We do have some acts like our friend Stacey Whitton who does Marilyn Monroe and also performs as Shania Twain and Martina McBride, so there is a possibility of having her come and be in the legends show as Marilyn Monroe and in the country show maybe as Shania or Martina McBride,” said Horton. “So there’s a lot of crossover. We’ve got some acts, our Johnny Cash performs as Waylon Jennings as well, so he maybe Johnny Cash in the legends show and he maybe Waylon Jennings in the country show.”
While audiences will be welcoming this new show to Branson for the first time, Horton said that doesn’t mean that some familiar faces can’t still show up.
“You might see an appearance from the Blues Brothers doing “Rawhide” or you might see Elvis Presley, who had 11 country hits. He might pop in and sing a country tune or two,” said Horton. “We will be having a host that will carry the common thread throughout the show and introduce each act. That will be a country star as well.”
During the 2020 pandemic, Branson has been just one of a few of the Legends in Concert productions across the country to be up and running this year. Though it’s not the main reason Legends of Country is coming to Branson, Legends in Concert Marketing Manager Jill Heppner said the pandemic did play its part in the overall decision.
“We’ve actually been working on this for a while, this concept, even before COVID hit,” said Heppner. “The current climate that we are all living in does present a great opportunity for us to bring more acts to Branson and allow them the privilege of being back on stage again.”
As part of this new show, Heppner said they’ll also be opening auditions up to local entertainers interested in joining the legends family.
“We know there is a lot of talent in Branson. There is a ton of it. So we want to open up the opportunity for local entertainers, who are free to do a show on Sunday afternoons, to come and audition as a legendary iconic country performer,” said Heppner. “There is a ton of entertainers in this town that are able to do so many things.”
Additional details on the Legends auditions are forthcoming, but Heppner said for anyone interested to keep a close eye on their Legends in Concert Facebook page.
Tickets for Legends of Country will be $38.50, plus tax and fees, for regular seating. Preferred and VIP seating is also available for an additional charge. Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater is located at 1600 W. 76 Country Blvd. For additional information call 417-339-3003 or visit legendsinconcert.com/branson.
