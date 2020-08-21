Laser systems, an immersive projection screen, more than a dozen new songs and a new tap dancing routine that will turn your world upside down are just a handful of the newest additions at “Branson’s Most Popular Show,” The Haygoods.
The Haygoods features the talents of five of the Haygood brothers, Timothy, Patrick, Dominic Michael and Matthew, and one sister, Catherine, who all first got their start in Branson in 1993 performing daily shows at Silver Dollar City.
Now celebrating their 28th season in Branson, The Haygoods show no signs of slowing down. At the end of last season, The Haygoods returned to the drawing board to create their current 56th show experience.
CEO of Haygood Entertainment Timothy Haygood explained that The Haygoods is not your standard Branson show, so when preparing a new show, the family tries to think outside of the box to create an amazing experience for everybody.
“I mean 20 instruments, five brothers and one sister playing all kinds of different music and doing it in a very unique way. We never just play a song just as the cover was. We have absolutely mind-blowing special effects, pyrotechnics, video work, stories that weave throughout the entire show that kind of tells our history,” said Haygood. “It’s something you just have to experience to really know what it’s all about. It is not your standard Branson show by any stretch of the imagination.”
After eight years with Silver Dollar City, the family brought their show to the Branson 76 Strip in 2001, and in 2014 The Haygoods found their current home at The Clay Cooper Theatre.
On top of singing, dancing and the inclusion of nearly two dozen instruments, a show with The Haygoods also includes a number of special effects and musical stunts. From an upside-down flying guitar player and 3D projection imagery, to a guitar playing robot and a state-of-the-art light show, Haygood said the family prides themselves on introducing at least one or more new elements to the show each season.
“We always try and see what’s going on in the rest of the world. We travel a lot. We go to Vegas, New York, Broadway. We see the best shows. We also have contacts in the factories both in the United States and in China for the latest entertainment technology,” said Haygood. “We’re constantly demo-ing and trying out new things. A lot of things you’ll see on the stage, they don’t exist anywhere else in the world, because Michael’s got direct relationships with the factories that build this entertainment technology. So we just keep upping our game.”
Some of the ways they’ve upped their game for their 2020 season included introducing nearly 45 minutes of all new material and effects. Haygood explained the newest main event of the show includes taking an aluminum structure, of their own creation, attaching drums and pyrotechnics and giving two of the Haygood brothers the chance to tap dance while also seeing things from a new perspective.
“The tap number had been in our minds for over a year now and what we wanted to create. We had 10 weeks to do it, and we worked around the clock to do that. There doesn’t really exist a way to tap upside down, so we had to create special harnesses. Working so closely with the pyrotechnics with the guys hanging off there, we had to be very very careful about how we did all that,” said Haygood. “So it just took a lot of time to figure it out. We had an aluminum welder that worked with us to create that whole structure.”
When it comes to selecting the songs and music used in the show, Haygood said they work closely with a music arranger, who also works for Disney, and their longtime drummer Dino Phillips to bring their unique musical concepts to life.
“We try and think of every age group. We try to find the No. 1 hits that everybody knows, and we try and find a very unique way to present them. You can literally play anything in Branson, you just have to know how to present it,” said Haygood. “I mean Michael was playing the theme from Top Gun on a heavy metal guitar flying around in the middle of Cotton Eye Joe. You can do that kind of stuff if you know how to present it and if you know how to hit every single age group that’s here.”
From Aug. 25 to Sept. 19, The Haygoods will be offering area appreciation. During this time, residents of Taney, Stone and 32 other surrounding Missouri and Arkansas counties can receive show tickets for just $19 each. Haygood explained why he feels it’s incredibly important to welcome area residents to the show.
“We do this three times a year for the locals. We do it because without the local support we have nothing,” said Haygood. “We depend on the locals for spreading the word. We don’t have hits on the radio. So everything that you see, all the sold out shows and the millions of tickets we’ve sold are because the locals tell other people, ‘Hey, you’ve got to go see The Haygoods.’ For that, we are extremely grateful, which is why we want them to come see the new show.”
While the pandemic kept The Haygoods from performing about 60 days worth of their spring and summer 2020 shows, and they’re only allowing a maximum capacity of 500 audience members per show, Haygood said they’re having sold out shows.
“We’ve yet to have a single night that it didn’t reach the 500 person capacity. We are turning away a lot of people. I don’t know what the fall’s going to bring, but people are still coming to Branson. They are still coming and enjoying entertainment and we have everyone very safely socially distanced,” said Haygood. “Honestly it’s costing us a ton of money to turn away a lot of people, but we’re doing it because it’s the right thing to do, it’s the safe thing to do and it makes people feel comfortable in here.”
Haygood added that all the theatre ushers wear masks, the theatre is cleaned with Clorox between every show and show guests are social distanced anywhere between six to 12 feet apart from others.
“We operated all the way up through March when we shut down. Clay Cooper was the first show to shut down. I was very proud of him for doing that. It was the right call,” Haygood said. “Then when we reopened, we’ve been abiding by the safety protocols the entire time.”
The Haygoods current show schedule includes performances every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Visit thehaygoods.com for additional information on show dates, tickets, area appreciation and more.
