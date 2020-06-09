According to a release from Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex, set to open July 1, the Little Opry Theatre and the Elite Theatre, along with their more than a dozen shows, will also be ready to open.
Wednesday, July 1, will see the Elite Theatre venue reopen with Tim Hadler starring in his “Hank Williams Revisited Show” at 9:30 a.m.
This show features Hadler, a “dead ringer” for Williams, telling the tale of his life as a performer, told through the eyes of a true fan. Between performing Williams’ biggest songs, Hadler also provides a history lesson on the life of Williams and the impact he had on country music, as well as the compassion he had for other people.
“Hank Williams Revisited” takes the stage every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. inside the Elite Theatre, and every Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in the Little Opry Theatre through July. Hadler will shift to 2:30 p.m. shows most Thursdays from August 12 through Dec. 9.
At 10 a.m. July 1, the Little Opry Theatre hosts mainstay James Garrett who returns with his “Tribute to John Denver” show.
During this show, Garrett, who spent time with two-time Grammy winning group the Kendalls as lead male vocalist and rhythm guitar player, takes audiences on a stroll through the “Country Roads” of Denver’s career, from deep cuts to the top of the charts, and everything between.
While telling stories about Denver, Garrett also intertwines stories of his own life and experiences with the Denver family.
Showtimes for the “Tribute to John Denver” show are 10 a.m. Monday through Sunday, with the exception of three weeks in August, through December.
The noon slot sees Garrett return with “The Glen Campbell Songbook.” Garrett, who is not an impersonator, tells the story of Campbell by using his greatest hits and hidden gems.
Showtimes for “The Glen Campbell Songbook” will be noon Wednesdays and Fridays, with the exception of three weeks in August, through Dec. 11.
Finally, “The Sons of Britches” return at 5 p.m. July 1.
The “Sons,” as they’re known, include Earl Vaughan, Randy Plummer and Louis Darby, begin each show with a couple of per-determined tunes before opening things up for requests. This is one of the only shows in town where the audience is in charge.
Showtimes for the “Sons of Britches” are 5 p.m. almost every Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. most Fridays and Saturdays, and 8 p.m. most Sundays and Mondays.
Thursday, July 2 at 9:30 a.m., sees the Elite Theatre return of local favorites George Geisser and his “George Jones and Friends Remembered.” Geisser and his cast perform hits from the likes of Jones, Tammy Wynette, Waylon Jennings, Randy Travis, John & June Cash, Willie Nelson and more.
“George Jones and Friends Remembered” is featured in the Elite Cinema at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and inside the Little Opry at 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 12. No shows are scheduled for the month of August.
Noon on July 2 sees Garrett’s newest show, “Neil Diamond Gold” debut. According to the Imax website, Garrett will “chronicle Diamond’s five decades of chart-topping hit songs,” including “Song Sung Blue,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Hello Again” and “America” to name a few.
Showtimes for “Neil Diamond Gold” are noon Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with the exception of three weeks in August. Garrett will also perform an 8 p.m. show Christmas night.
Garrett’s slate of shows fully open with his “George Strait Country” show at 5 p.m. inside the Little Opry Theatre July 2. Garrett covers “as many of George’s 57 No. 1 hits” as possible over the course of the two hour show.
Showtimes for “George Strait Country” are 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, with the exception of three weeks in August.
Friday night, July 3, at 8 p.m., the venue’s longest running show, “Smoke on the Mountain,” returns to the Little Opry Theatre.
“Smoke on the Mountain,” an off-Broadway musical comedy, written by Connie Ray and conceived by Alan Bailey, is set in 1938 and follows the exploits of the singing Sanders family, who perform traditional and bluegrass gospel songs for the members of the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant, N.C.
As the members of the family begin to show up to the church, their individual stories, as well as their beliefs, are shared during a church service. Unlike most shows in the area, the audience has a part to play, as well. They serve as members of the congregation.
“Smoke on the Mountain” takes the stage at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with the exception of two weeks in August, through Oct. 17. The “Smoke” sequel, “Sanders Family Christmas,” opens Nov. 3 with 8 and 5 p.m. shows, depending on the day.
Sunday morning, July 5, finds Leroy New and his “Good News Gospel” show at 9 a.m., followed by the “Ol’ Time Gospel Hour” at 11 a.m. These services are free to attend.
Monday, July 6 will see another new show debut in the form of “Rick McEwen’s Big Show” at 2:30 p.m. In addition to being a Branson staple for more than 30 years, McEwen is a Traditional Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee, Male Vocalist of the Year nominee and two-time bass player of the year.
According to the website, “Rick McEwen’s Big Show” will be “packed with classic country, classic rock, gospel, bluegrass and more.
“Rick McEwen’s Big Show” takes the stage at 2:30 p.m. every Monday, with the exception of three weeks in August.
Tuesday, July 7 at 2:30 p.m., Little Opry Favorites The Petersen Family Bluegrass Band are back for the first of their 2020 shows. During “The Petersens,” the family performs traditional bluegrass standards with a contemporary twist, as well as gospel a capella, original songs, comedy and more.
“The Petersens” take the stage at 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday, with the exception of one week in August, and one week in November. In September and October, they will add Thursday shows to the mix.
Wednesday sees “The Petersens Gospel” show debut at the Little Opry. This show is set to feature gospel favorites to “warm your heart and lift your soul.”
“The Petersens Gospel” show takes the stage at 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, with the exception of one week in August, and one week in November. They’ll switch to a “Gospel Christmas” show in November and December. Visit bransonimax.com.
