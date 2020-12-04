Whether they’re performing in front of a live theatre audience or a live virtual audience, “America’s Most Musical Family” has had a non-stop 2020.
Though we’ve just entered into the month of December, Christmas with The Duttons is already in full swing, which means a unique mixture of music genres in every show, according to The Duttons CEO In Training and Performer Tim Dutton.
“The first half of the show is our highlights from our regular season show,” said Tim. “Then we go into the religious Christmas music, then fun holiday Christmas music after that and kind of a mixture of that for most of the rest of the show.”
The Duttons Assistant General Manager and Performer Judith Dutton said when people come to see their show, they like to keep people guessing.
“You’ll see all kinds of different things happening on stage. You can walk in the door and be expecting to see one genre of music and a couple of beats later we switch to something else and a couple beats after that we’ll switch to something else,” said Judith. “The word variety gets overused, but we really do try to use that and make that into something very classy and something very unexpected for the audience.”
For their annual Christmas shows, Judith explained the process of deciding what songs and numbers to include.
“During the year we’re watching for what songs the audience is responding the most too,” Judith said. “Amy is the show producer and watches that very carefully. How audiences are responding. What people are coming back to see again because they were so entertained by it the first time. So those numbers get kept in the show. Sometimes it’s hard, because sometimes it’s one that we really like that there is just not room for.”
When it comes to the cutting room floor, Judith shared that they also have to consider what they have time in the show to include.
“There is also logistics, which a lot of people don’t think about. If we’re going to make the big change right here and all of the Christmas trees have to come out right here and all of this has to come out right here,” said Judith. “Maybe a number that we would have preferred to have happen there, doesn’t and we have to go for a smaller scale number that there is room and time to set something up.”
Tim added that a perfect example is when he and his brother Jonathan come out in front of a closed curtain to perform “If My Nose Was Running Money” for the audience.
“The song Jonathan and I sing by ourselves, they just needed something to set up back stage. They really didn’t care whether we went out to sing our song or not,” Tim said chuckling. “We weren’t really very necessary. They just needed something to change the set pieces.”
Like many area entertainers The Duttons also found themselves facing the pandemic lockdown just weeks before they were set to begin their 2020 season in Branson. In response to not being able to perform in front of a live theatre audience, the family instead began performing in front of their more than 21,000 YouTube subscribers. Season one of Dutton TV Live debut on April 16, which was the same date they were set to open their 2020 season.
“We thought we’d do six to eight weeks of live streams. That’s really all we thought we’d do. But the response from the fans has been ‘Thank you so much. I am homebound. I have other medical conditions and I don’t dare leave my home. I can’t be exposed to the virus,’” said Judith. “So they’re tuning into that live stream every week and just keep telling us how grateful they are that they’ve got something to do and something to touch base with their favorite place to go on vacation.”
When Governor Mike Parson announced the end of the lockdown in Missouri, The Duttons quickly made plans to return to their theatre.
“The governor released the lockdown on May 15 and we started that very day in-person shows here in Branson with social distancing, with disinfecting, all the safety measures in place and we’ve continued ever since,” said Tim. “It’s picked up since then. It’s not anywhere near the regular business volume, but it has increased a lot since the lockdown ended in May.”
Even though they returned to the theatre to perform in front of folks in person, The Duttons continue to perform live on YouTube every Thursday at 7 p.m. They also continued to create their weekly television show on RFDTV, “The Duttons: Through The Years.”
While they were back in their theatre, Judith said the return also came with one really big change.
“Normally we would have an intermission,” said Judith. “We opted it was more important for the public to feel comfortable and safe. So we cut out intermission and run the show straight through an hour and a half to an hour and 45 minutes. That is actually kind of fun for the show.”
The Duttons Fudge Manager and Performer Jessica Dutton added, “It really keeps the energy up. We’ve gotten a lot of feedback, saying that they like the way the show feels without pausing in the middle.”
Jessica, who retuned to the show after completely some college and an internship with Disney World, is one of the Dutton grandchildren to have recently taken on even more responsibility in the show.
“I really felt the responsibility of the show and I’ve always had that in me. I’ve really felt it as a creative opportunity and I’ve really enjoyed how it feels to have that interaction with the audience whenever you can really just feel it in the pocket when you have a good repartee.”
While Jessica began classical music training when she was just four or five it wasn’t until she was older than she began to have a fondness for her now favorite instrument.
“I really didn’t come to love playing violin until I was about 13. So that’s like nine years of playing violin before I enjoyed it,” said Jessica. “I got to that threshold of having enough skill that challenging music was fun to play. so now I love playing violin. It’s my favorite instrument that I play.”
In October, Grandfather and The Duttons CFO Dean Dutton suffered a stroke and was admitted to the hospital where he tested positive for COVID-19. As a precaution, The Duttons closed their theatre for a couple of weeks to all quarantine. While Dean is doing much better now, the family has instructed both Dean and Grandmother and CEO Sheila Dutton to take the rest of 2020 off. Since then Jessica hasn’t been the only grandchild that’s now doing more in the show.
“All of the kids that had some training in guitar and bass have really stepped up and taken over those roles. We did some part switching and all of the grandkids have just been marvelous to work with,” said Judith. “(Jessica) and Timmy taking over most of Grandpa’s guitar parts has just been really cool to watch. Really rewarding as an aunt and as a mom to watch the kids, who have developed so far they can just step into the adult roles as needed.”
To thank local residents for their support in 2020, starting on Dec. 10 and running through Dec. 31, The Duttons are offering area appreciation. Residents of Stone and Taney counties will be treated to $5 admission tickets and those living within 50 miles of Branson will receive $10 tickets to any of The Duttons shows.
For tickets, show times and additional information visit theduttons.com.
