If you missed last year’s Shakespeare in the Park production of “Hamlet” in Hollister, you’ll now have an another opportunity to catch the show.
On Sunday, Oct. 4 The Branson Regional Arts Council and Forte Theatre Production are hosting a free online virtual watch party of 2019’s “Hamlet.” The watch party will be held via a live Zoom video call from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The production took place at Chad A. Fuqua Memorial Park in Hollister and featured original music by Chris Skillern. During the video call, guest speakers from the creative team and the cast will be on hand to share behind the scenes excitement and little known facts about the production.
“Hamlet” features the talents of Josh Boulden as Hamlet, Chris Skillern as King Claudius, Charis Boulden as Ophelia, Conor Finnerty-Esmonde as Laertes, Jonna Kae Volz as Queen Gertrude, Ian Lahlum as Lord Polonius, John-Paul Fox as Horatio, Alex Schriver as Prince Fortinbras, Ashley Litke as Voltimand, Austin Delp as Guildenstern and Osric, Brandon Farrar as Francisco, Lindsay Lee as Marcellus and Player, Lizzy Hinton as Player, Michael Sager as Rosencrantz and First Clown, Zach “Bucky” Buckner as Bernardo and First Player and Justin Ables as Ghost.
“Hamlet” is directed by Justin Ables and produced by Tina Coo-Anderson. The production team also included Jonathan Crum as the costume designer, Ian Lahlum as the set designer, Peter Gibbons as the sound engineer and Tori Hurley and Mariah Garrett as the lighting operators.
There is no fee to participate in the viewing party, however attendance will be limited to the first 100 people who pre-register at bransonarts.org.
