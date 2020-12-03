Choices Concert Hall in Branson is closing its doors this month.
In a press release, Choices announced that the concert hall would close after one last night of dining, dancing and fun on Dec. 19.
“Even though we fought through all 2020 threw at us, including a pandemic, lockdowns, shut downs, mask mandates, the great toilet paper shortage and more, the decision was ultimately taken out of our hands,” said the release. “Last month, building ownership informed us they were opting to go a different way, and a lease renewal was ‘not an option.’ We had no ‘Choice,’ at it were.”
Choices Concert Hall opened in September 2019 in the Branson venue formerly known as Guitars and Cadillacs and Planet Branson. Choices features a full restaurant and bar, a dance floor and two stages for lives shows and concerts.
The space, which was initially created as the Branson headquarters for award-winning singer/songwriter Billy Yates, received its named from the Grammy award-winning George Jones hit, ‘Choices,’ which was written by Yates, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
After Yates left Choices at the end of 2019 to take his show, Billy Yates’ Hit Songwriters in the Round, to the Shepherd of the Hills Playhouse Theatre, the concert hall continued to bring in a surplus of talented entertainers from both near and far.
“Even though we’re disappointed in the way it ended, we are so thankful for the journey, and we want to thank some amazing entertainers for their love and support,” said the release. “Melody Hart, Wayne, Garret and Dillon Massengale, Larry Allred and his gang of merry men known as What4, Dino Strunk, Kari Garrison and her grassers, Splinter Middleton, Travis Scott, Greg Moody, Eddie Valens and his band, Russell Joyner, Brad Williams, Heather Gentry and Shane Vorhaben.”
Since opening, Choices also welcomed the talents of Rhonda Vincent, Leona Williams, Ron Williams, Clay Cooper, Mike Patrick, Dean Z, Heath Wright, Jason Pritchett and many more onto its stages.
“For all of those who have come out and supported us, you are so appreciated,” the release said. “We have had a blast getting to know all of you. There are literally hundreds of folks to thank. We will be forever grateful.”
Now through Dec. 19, according to the Choices Entertainment schedule online (as of press time), remaining performances will include:
— Melody Hart: Family and Friends on Dec. 3, 10 and 17 at 5:30 p.m.
— Brad Williams and Dancehall Prophets on Dec. 4 at 8 p.m.
— What4 on Dec. 5, 12 and 19 at 5:30 p.m.
— Kari Garrison and the Bad Choices Band on Dec. 5 and 19 at 10 p.m.
—Kari Garrison and Bluegrass Remedy on Dec. 8 and 15 at 5:30 p.m.
— Karaoke WNDJ Pay on Dec. 9 and 16 at 9 p.m.
— Jingle Bell Rock Christmas show on Dec. 13 at 2 p.m.
— Let’s Rip It Up on Dec. 13 at 2 p.m.
— Travis Scott and The Playboys on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.
— Kickin’ Kountry on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m.
— Newco on Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.
“On the 19th, we say farewell with our late night concert featuring Kari Garrison and the Bad Choices Band taking the stage one final time,” said the release. “Stay tuned for all that night will have to offer. We are so proud of the accomplishment, humbled by the journey and wiser from the lessons.”
Visit choicesentertainment.com for tickets and additional information.
