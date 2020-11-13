On Wednesday, Nov. 11, country music star Aaron Tippin was welcomed by a full crowd to the Branson Star Theatre for a Veterans Day concert.
Best known for his hits “You’ve Got to Stand For Something,” “Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly,” “My Blue Angel,” Workin’ Man’s Ph.D” and “For You I Will,” Tippin has been a prominent part of the country music scene for more than three decades.
Tippin has seated more than thirty singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including three number one hits: “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong with the Radio,” “That’s as Close as I’ll Get to Loving You,” and “Kiss This.” In addition, Tippin has released a total of nine studio albums and two compilations, which includes six gold certifications and one platinum certification.
The special appearance by Tippin at the Branson Star Theater is just one of many guest music artists scheduled to appear alongside Stevie Lee Woods and his show Nashville Roadhouse Live. Woods has announced that later this month, the Branson Star Theatre will also be rolling out the country music red carpet for Collin Raye and Wynonna Judd. (Be on the lookout in future editions for details on both those upcoming concerts.)
During the concert, Tippin not only sung most of hits No. 1 hits, but also gave attendees some back story on himself as well as how some of his favorite songs came to be. Towards the beginning of the show, Tippin gave folks a little insight into a little something about himself that many people don’t know.
“I, Aaron Tippin, I am the Fred Sanford of country music,” said Tippin as the Sanford and Sons theme song began to play. “And I ain’t kidding. What’s really funny is some of these young ones out here going, ‘Momma, whose’s Fred Sanford?’ I am the junk man of country music. It’s something I’m neither proud of or ashamed of, it’s just who I am.”
If anyone in the crowd were to ever go down to visit the Tippin Farm in Tennessee, Tippin explained they would be welcomed by junk tractors, junk trucks, backhoes, trackhoes, bulldozers and every power tool known to man.
“I’m the only country singer in Nashville that has his own personal junk yard. Which is one of three reasons why I can’t live in Brentwood, (Tennessee) with the rest of the country stars,” Tippin said. “Reason one, a man with his own junk yard, Faith Hill ain’t going to put up with that for 10 minutes. The cops are going to be at my house. Reason two and three on why I can’t live in Brentwood with the rest of the country stars, cause I pee off my porch and shoot my guns everyday.”
Tippin shared that while riding around his junk yard one day in his Bad Boy Buggy with Buddy Brock, co-writer of “You Got to Stand for Something” and several other songs with Tippin, they were inspired to write the song “Big Boy Toys.”
“(Buddy) looked at me and said, ‘Tippin,’ he said, ‘You got more junk than anybody I’ve ever seen in my life’ and I said, ‘Thank ya.’ He said, ‘We ought to write a song about your junk.’ So we did,” said Tippin. “It’s never been a hit on the radio. The only reason I recorded this song is because it’s the Aaron Tippin theme song. And I guarantee you, all you all that’s been following ole A-A-Ron all these years, I guarantee you you’re going to remember a little tune called “Big Boy Toys.”
At the show Tippin also talked about his love for his fans and the legacy he hopes to leave behind with his music.
“I’ve been out here doing this 32 years. I’ve seen all kind of crowds. I seen everything from 10 people to 10,000, but the coolest thing I ever see now days is when I’m up here and I watch you all sing back those lyrics to these ole songs. It means the world to me,” said Tippin. “Most important than singing it, is the fact that I wrote it or were part of the writers, and that’s going to stay here forever. Even when ole Aaron Tippin’s gone, these songs will live on.”
Tippin also shared stories about his father, who was an airplane pilot. Tippin said when his father died, family, friends and neighbors all gathered together before the funeral and told stories about his dad and what he meant to them. After the funeral, Tippin said his wife Thea suggested that they write a song about his father.
“I said, ‘Thank you sweetie, I appreciate you saying that, but there’s nothing to write about my dad. There’s nothing left to write. “You’ve Got to Stand For Something,” I wrote that about my dad. “I Got It Honest,” I wrote that about my dad. “Working Man’s Ph.D,” I wrote that about my dad. I wrote all those songs about my dad,” said Tippin. “I said, ‘Thanks sweetie, but there’s nothing left to write.’ She said, ‘Well honey, I’m afraid you’re wrong. Again.’
“She said, ‘Sweetie, the other night when all those stories were being told, I realize you were in a moment of grief, but I heard them.’ She said, ‘What you don’t realize is your dad didn’t just inspire you in life, your dad inspired everybody he met in life.’ I realized she was right and we sat down and we wrote another song about my dad. Even though all the songs I told you about represent my dad, this song absolutely describes my dad. It’s a little tune called ‘He Believed.’”
At the end of the Tippin concert the crowd demanded an encore performance. Tippin responded in tune and came back out on stage and performed two of his biggest hits “Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly” and “Kiss This.”
After a short intermission, the crowd was treated to a performance from Stevie Lee Woods and the Nashville Roadhouse band, Ric Steel and Elvis Tribute Artist Daniel Jenkins.
The Aaron Tippin concert also served as a benefit concert for USA Veterans Hope Center, which provides counseling, financial and health care mentoring services to veterans.
Visit aarontippin.com and bransonstartheater.com.
