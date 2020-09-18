On Tuesday, Sept. 15, more than 20 Branson area entertainers came together for the inaugural Song of Hope Concert at Choices Concert Hall in Branson.
Starting at 3 p.m. that day, folks were given the chance to enjoy a meet and great with Song of Hope performers.
The Song of Hope Concert line-up featured the talents of Beach Boys — California Dreamin’, Randey Pennington, Randy Plummer, Doug Gabriel, The Hughes Brothers, George Dyer, Mike Walker, Rick McEwen, David Brooks, Absolutely County, Definitely Gospel, CJ Newsom, Melody Hart, Michael and Jennifer Frost, The Johnson Strings and Dean Z.
Song of Hope Assembly has been serving the Branson area since 2017. Song of Hope Assembly President Marshall Howden explained his organization’s mission and their importance to the Branson show industry.
“We are an economic and political movement aimed at preserving an arts economy for Branson’s future,” said Howden. “So essentially, we believe that the live music shows and theatres should remain the No. 1 driver towards our tourist market. “We sort of act as the political liaison between the shows and city hall to make sure that, that remains the case.”
Admission into the concert was $20 per person, but also included the price to enjoy Kari Garrison’s Bluegrass Remedy show at Choices following the Song of Hope Concert.
Howden said that they will be selling DVDs of the concert for anyone who missed the show or would like a copy of the performances they saw in person.
Visit Branson’s Song of Hope on Facebook.
