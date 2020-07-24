Oh the times they are a changin'.
When I began my journey here at the Branson Tri-Lakes Newspaper on Jan. 2, 2019 it’s not an exaggeration to say that I was venturing into a whole new world of news reporting. After serving as a news reporter for a handful of radio stations since graduating from college, I knew making the tradition to a newspaper would come with a whole new set of challenges. I was right. Now, in just a very short week from now, I’ll once again be facing a whole new challenge, but this time I’ll just be sitting at a different desk.
Starting on Aug. 1, I will begin my expedition into the world of entertainment news writing as I become the new Branson Tri-Lakes News Entertainment Editor. The mixed feelings of emotions that come with new title is nothing short of overwhelming. Am I confident in my ability to take on this new role? Yes. Am I also nervous, excited, terrified, giddy and possibly even a little gassy about my new position? Absolutely! I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t.
For those of you who have been following my journalism career in Branson, just know that your support and encouragement has taken me this far and I’m excited for us to continue on this quest together. Now for those of you who are strictly readers of the entertainment section and will be reading my work for the first time, I ask only that you give me the opportunity to prove myself.
As he will soon be departing to radio land, Mr. Joshua Clark has entrusted me with the keys to the Branson entertainment kingdom. As Joshua has served the Branson capacity in this role for a timespan equal to that of a decade, I am not “ignert” to the fact that he has a mass of loyal fans devoted to him and his bi-weekly writings. I recognize that stepping into Joshua’s extra large dress sandals will be no easy task, but my hope is that while they may not fit perfectly initially, as time passes I’ll eventually grow into them.
With that said, here is my promise to those of you sitting on the fence of uncertainty as this breaking news, local and county government and community event writer takes over the coveted role of entertainment editor, I am here to serve you the readers.
Sure, I’ve got some ideas of what I want to put finger to keyboard about, but at the end of the day I want to write about the things you want to read about. So if you have ideas or suggestions on certain things that you would like to see in the entertainment section, I issue you all an open invitation to pass those along.
I also wanted to take a moment to address the entertainment and attraction community in the Branson area. I know that you all have had Joshua as your trusted source to get out the latest and greatest information coming from your theatre, theme park or property. In time, I hope you all will begin to also extend that trust to me.
Just know that I have all of your best interests in heart and want to see Branson’s entertainment scene thrive and succeed, and I’m looking forward to being a part of that progress. That open invitation also extends to you all as well.
As I take on this new role, I want to ensure that I am providing our readers with a consistent stream of entertainment news and information. So please do not hesitate to let me know what is happening in your neck of the woods, so I can share it the rest of the forest.
Feel free to contact me at tchurch@bransontrilakesnews.com and let’s work together to continue the proud tradition of entertainment news coverage that the Branson Tri-Lakes Newspaper has become known for.
