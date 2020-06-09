Up Close Concerts owner and promoter Bob Cannella, who previously stated 2020 would be his final season presenting shows in Branson, recently announced the cancellation and rescheduling of several shows, including one featuring Janie Fricke with special guests Moore & Moore, the other starring Pat Boone.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made it necessary for us to cancel our first twelve concerts of the year,” Cannella said. “That has been a major disappointment. But it is important we make the safety of our customers, staff and artists a priority so we thank everyone who had tickets for understanding these changes.”
Earlier this year, Up Close already canceled a March 8 date featuring Amy Grant, two Ronnie McDowell shows, a screening of “Viva Las Vegas” and the “Wink and Sandy Martindale’s Memories of Elvis” show as part of the original Branson Elvis Festival date, Phil Vassar and Billy Yates March 28, 2020, Michael W. Smith May 9, and Pat Boone and Billy Dean, originally set for May 10. Last week saw Cannella also announced the June 21 show featuring Fricke with special guests Moore & Moore, as well as Boone July 11, would both be canceled.
“Because social distancing requirements still make it impossible for us to present concerts at this time, we sadly have to announce the cancellation (of those shows),” Cannella said in an email. “We will try to reschedule both of these performances, but with many variables in place impacting the concert industry, we cannot announce a date at this time. The safety of our customers, staff and artists is a priority so we appreciate your understanding the need for these changes.”
Despite adding more shows to the canceled/postponed list, Cannella was able to announce make up dates for McDowell and the Martindales, who will again headline shows during the “14th Annual Branson Elvis Festival,” which was also pushed back to April 7-11, 2021.
“Because of the new dates, we are excited to have both Ronnie McDowell and Wink Martindale back on the schedule,” Cannella said. “Ronnie McDowell will return on Wednesday April 7 ... and TV and radio legend Wink Martindale and his wife Sandy will present their ‘Memories of Elvis’ show on Thursday April 8.
“This was scheduled to be our last year presenting concerts in Branson, but we hope folks won’t mind if we hang around a little while longer so we may present these shows. And what better way to say ‘goodbye and thank you’ to Branson than surrounded by a theater filled with Elvises?”
Cannella also announced the October slate of shows at the Welk resort Theatre, set to feature Lee Greenwood & T.G. Sheppard Oct. 3, B.J. Thomas and Jay & The Americans Oct. 17, as well as the 60s Supershow with Gary Lewis & The Playboys, Mitch Ryder, Dennis Tufano, Brian Hyland and Chris Montez on Oct. 24, are all still a full go.
“Those events should be well after social distancing requirements are lifted,” Cannella said. “As always, you would receive a full refund if for any reason any show must be canceled.”
Cannella also said for those who have tickets for canceled shows should call the Dick Clark American Bandstand Theater at 417-339-3003 to receive a full refund or a credit to future shows
Visit upcloseconcerts.com.
