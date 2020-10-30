While many shows and attractions in Branson will be switching over to a Christmas theme sometime in November, Dolly Parton’s Stampede in Branson just couldn’t wait any longer to get folks into the Christmas spirit.
On Thursday, Oct. 29, Christmas at Dolly Parton’s Stampede opened in Branson once again with the seasonal twist featuring the friendly rivalry between the North and South Poles. Stampede General Manager Bryan Cossiboom said each Christmas they do their best to try to capture the tradition and the magical time you spend with family and friends around the holidays.
“We’ve got a living nativity, which is awesome. We bring in camels and donkeys and sheep, which is really neat to see in the theatre here,” said Cossiboom. “We have a really cool Magic of Toys act that stars a sugarplum fairy. She brings the toys to life in an aerial display set to “The Nutcracker Suite.” You may even see Santa Claus come out during the show.”
While the transition has been made to the Christmas show, Cossiboom reassures fans of the dinner attraction that there will still be a ton of elements from the traditional show interwoven throughout.
“We’re still going to have the 32 magnificent horses and the awesome trick riding, of course the dancing feats and breath taking aerial acts. There’s is a really cool act where the horses kind of string along ribbon and gives the appearance of a Christmas tree in the set,” said Cossiboom. “Of course Christmas is about tradition and we celebrate that here. We look forward to seeing the people come out and having a good time celebrating with us.”
Cossiboom added that another thing that won’t change for the Christmas show is the Stampede’s four-course feast. The meal features a whole rotisserie chicken, hickory-smoked barbecue pork loin, herb-basted potato, buttery corn on the cob, creamy vegetable soup, a homemade biscuit, a special holiday dessert and unlimited Coca-Cola products, tea and coffee. Vegetarian and gluten-free meals are also available for guests by special request.
Branson is one of the few entertainment destinations around the globe where shows and attractions have been able to reopen their doors during the pandemic. Cossiboom said it means a lot to them to be able to host their show, especially their Christmas show.
“We are fortunate to be able to do live shows and live entertainment and to provide that relief for the guests to come and not worry about anything and have fun with us for a couple hours of their day and grab a good meal,” he said. “We feel very blessed to be able to operate.”
Cossiboom added that the Stampede continues to observe social distancing and follow enhanced sanitation and other guidelines provided by the CDC and the state of Missouri.
“Like everybody in Branson as a whole, we’ve taken this very seriously as you have to. We do health screening questions of all of the guests and cast members and vendors working with the Stampede,” said Cossiboom. “Everybody is going to be safe when they come here. We don’t want that to be any of their concern. We want them when they’re here to enjoy themselves and their time with their family and just have some fun with us while they’re here.”
Christmas at Dolly Parton’s Stampede in Branson runs through Jan. 2, 2021.
“We’re just excited to get the season rolling and excited to see everyone come out and spend part of their holidays with us,” said Cossiboom.
For more information call 417-336-3000 or visit dpstampede.com.
