The folks at Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex and the Little Opry Theatre have announced several changes to their schedule.
According to an email, the 9:30 a.m. editions of “Hank Williams Revisited” have been canceled until Sept. 2. The show now takes place at 2:30 p.m. Thursday and Sunday.
James Garrett’s new “Neil Diamond Gold” show has postponed all dates in July and August, and will return for noon shows Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday beginning Sept. 1.
Garrett’s “Glen Campbell Songbook” will also take a break through July and August. The show will return Sept. 2 for noon slots every Wednesday and Friday.
Garrett’s award-winning “John Denver Tribute” show will take off July and August. Garrett’s “Denver” show will return Sept. 1 with 10 a.m. shows Monday through Saturday.
Finally, George Geisser and his “George Jones & Friends” show will not tackle the 9:30 a.m. slots until Sept. 1. There will be 5 p.m. shows Friday through Sunday until July 31.
Geisser will return to his normal schedule this fall.
While several shows have been postponed, “The Sons of Britches” have added shows this week, as well as in August, when they’ll have a full schedule, with 8 p.m. shows Sunday and Monday, 5 p.m. slots Wednesdays and 2:30 p.m. shows Friday and Saturdays.
All other shows are abiding by their original schedules.
In addition to all that, the shops and restaurants located in the complex are all open, and “Aquaman” is now being featured on the 62-foot-tall Imax screen.
Showtimes for “Aquaman” are 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Imax Adventure films “Beavers,” “Ozarks Legacy & Legend” and “National Parks” will also be screened throughout the day. The Elite Cinema III will continue to screen “August Rush,” as well as family favorite “The Goonies.”
As far as what’s “new” this week, both “Space Jam” and “Ready Player One” will see select showtimes through Thursday.
Look for a new slate of movies for next weekend to be announced later this week.
Visit bransonimax.com.
