Greetings my Loyal Reader(s), and welcome to the latest edition of the Branson Beat, your home for all the news on the Branson entertainment scene.
As always, feel free to drop me a line at jclark@bransontrilakesnews.com, or send me a message via our Branson Tri-Lakes News Facebook page.
Now, let’s get to it.
Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex now open
Wednesday morning saw the shops, restaurants, shows at the Little Opry Theatre, the Elite Cinema III and the giant Imax screen all reopen at Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex.
Without a doubt, the most asked question I’ve gotten about the Imax reopening is “What movies are they going to show?”
Well Loyal Reader(s), earlier this week I found out they’re bringing back the Summer Rewind Movie Series, and once I got the rundown of films set to run through July 9, I can honestly say I was super excited.
The giant Imax screen’s daily schedule will see Imax Adventure films “Ozarks Legacy & Legend” at 10 a.m., “National Parks” at 11 a.m. and “Beavers” at noon.
Beginning at 1:30 p.m. daily, the giant screen Imax will play host to special screenings of director Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight Trilogy.” Things kick off with “Batman Begins,” followed by “The Dark Knight” at 4:30 p.m., then “The Dark Knight Rises” at 7:30 p.m.
I was fortunate enough to catch the final two chapters at the Imax upon their initial release, and I can’t recommend the experience enough.
Admission to Imax showings of the “Dark Knight” movies are $10.
The Elite Cinema III will see its own share of Hollywood hits, starting with “The Lego Movie” at 10:30 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Also screening in the Elite Cinema is “August Rush,” with showtimes at 11:10 a.m., 1:40, 4:40 and 7:40 p.m.
Finally, one of my favorite films of all time, “The Goonies,” will also be screened all week in the EliteCinema, with showtimes of 12:40, 3:40 and 6:40 p.m.
Admission to the Elite Cinema screenings are $6.
Last week I told my lovely lady how much I missed going to the movies, and I’d gladly go watch just about anything at this point. Thanks to the awesome job by our friends at Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex, we don’t have to settle for anything, and instead, have a cavalcade of awesomeness to choose from.
In addition to the movie theaters, McFarlain’s Family Restaurant and all the shops inside, this week also saw the return of the live shows at the venue.
The Elite Theatre venue saw Tim Hadler starring in his “Hank Williams Revisited Show,” as well as George Geisser and his “George Jones and Friends Remembered” show.
The Little Opry Theatre also saw mainstay James Garrett return with his full slate of shows, “Tribute to John Denver” show, the “The Glen Campbell Songbook,” his new “Neil Diamond Gold” and “George Strait Country.”
Also, “The Sons of Britches,” and “Smoke on the Mountain” returned earlier this week.
Sunday morning, July 5, finds the “Good News Gospel” show at 9 a.m. with Kenny and Donna Christensen, Mark Boyd and Rick McEwen.
The service also features inspirational messages and special weekly guests.
Once “Good News Gospel” is done, the “Ol’ Time Gospel Hour” takes the stage at 11 a.m.
Both of these services are free to attend.
Monday will see another new show debut in the form of “Rick McEwen’s Big Show” at 2:30 p.m. In addition to being a Branson staple for more than 30 years, McEwen is a Traditional Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee, Male Vocalist of the Year nominee and two-time bass player of the year.
According to the website, “Rick McEwen’s Big Show” will be “packed with classic country, classic rock, gospel, bluegrass and more.
“Rick McEwen’s Big Show” takes the stage at 2:30 p.m. every Monday, with the exception of three weeks in August.
Tuesday, Little Opry Favorites The Petersen Family Bluegrass Band are back at 2:30 p.m. with their fantastic show.
Wednesday sees the new “Petersens Gospel” show debut at the Little Opry. This show is set to feature gospel favorites to “warm your heart and lift your soul.”
“The Petersens Gospel” show takes the stage at 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, with the exception of one week in August, and one week in November. They’ll switch to a “Gospel Christmas” show in November and December. Visit bransonimax.com.
It does my heart good to see Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex up and running again. Finally, I can feel somewhat normal again.
Visit bransonimax.com.
‘Rattlesnake’ Eddie’s Celebration of Life event Sunday
A special “Celebration of Life Concert” for the late, great “Rattlesnake” Eddie Wood is set for 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Clay Cooper Theatre.
Wood died following a short, but valiant battle against lung cancer in May. He and his wife Debbie operated the Crooked Sky Trading Post, which called the Branson Mill home for many years, located at the Vista Plaza on “The Strip.”
Wood was known as a master leather craftsman, but also spent much of the 1970s both riding, as well as fighting, bulls professionally at rodeos all over the country. He was also a member of the “Shepherd of the Hills Outdoor Drama” cast for several years.
As far as the benefit goes, the lineup of entertainers includes Leroy New, Bruce Haynes, Jay McManus, Terry Sotherland, Larry Allred, Wayne Massengale, Rick McEwen, Danny Yancey, the Haygoods and Kari Garrison.
While the concert kicks off at 1 p.m., bidding for the silent auction items kicks off at 11 a.m.
I’d also like everyone to remember that, even though this is a free event, it is truly a fundraiser/benefit/celebration of life, so we all need to act accordingly and dig deep to help this awesome family.
Call 417-332-2529 for more information.
Saturday night fun after the fireworks
Once the area’s awesome fireworks displays are in the books, several Branson establishments are hosting some pretty cool live music.
Beginning at 8 p.m., the Paddlewheel is hosting the rockin’ band Sister Lucille. This touring American Roots/Rock band was voted “Most Promising Artist of 2016” at the Memphis Music Pioneer Awards and are also 2015 International Blues Challenge semifinalists.
They’re a fantastic rock band, and I’m sure it will be a happening at the Paddlewheel.
Sister Lucille will perform from 8 p.m. until midnight.
My fantastic fellas at Crazy Craig’s Cheeky Monkey Bar are set to host Nathan Bryce and the Loaded Dice Saturday from 9 p.m. until close.
Drawing inspiration from classic rock of the 60’s and 70’s, alternative rock of the 90’s, and legendary blues icons, Bryce and his band carry on the tradition of guitar driven rock.
Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice also feature original music, as well as an extensive library of inventive covers, rock classics, and blues standards, this band delivers their sound with full on passion.
The Cheeky Monkey is one of the area’s most fun and unique venues, no matter who is playing. There is no cover charge for this show.
The folks at the Choices Concert Hall, located at 440 State Highway 248, are celebrating Independence Day weekend in style as they’ll host Jake Stringer & Better Than Nothin’ Friday night, and “Clay Cooper Country Express” standout and Female Vocalist of the Year Kari Garrison is joined by perennial Entertainer/Male Vocalist/Instrumentalist/Comedian of the Year Jamie Haage at 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
In addition to being a standout at the “Country Express” show, Garrison also performed alongside Moe Bandy for nearly a decade. She and the Bad Choices Band perform twice a month a Choices, and feature a different guest star each week.
Haage is one of, if not the most talented performer in this or any town. His pure musical talent and fantastic voice find him headlining “Grand Jubilee,” “New South Gospel” and “Down Home Country,” and the dude has won just about every award out there.
Garrison and Haage sound fantastic together, the Bad Choices Band is flat-out awesome, and in addition to food and drinks, both adult and non-alcoholic, Choices also has the largest dance floor around. It’s going to be a great time.
There is a cover charge for live music, so just call Choices at 417-320-6242, or visit facebook.com/bransonsonlyhonkytonk or choicesconcerthall.com.
At the legendary Outback pub, DJ Mil will be spinning on the Party Deck from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.