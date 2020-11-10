On Monday, Nov. 9, the Clay Cooper Theatre held its annual Veterans Show, which featured the talents of a variety of Branson entertainers.
Veterans and their families were invited to attend the regular 10 a.m. performance of Hot Rods and High Heels 1950’s show and then stick around for lunch and the free Veterans Show that afternoon.
The Hot Rods and High Heels show treated attendees to eight singers/dancers and a live band who take audiences back to a time of poodle skirts, sock hops, soda shops and teenage love.
During the afternoon Veterans Show, audiences was given the chance to hear from a number of local favorites including Barbara Fairchild, Roy Morris, Gene Dove and Clay Cooper himself.
In the second half of the show, the entertainment continued as the cast of #1 Hits of the 60’s took to the stage to perform some of their shows biggest hits. During their show, theatre guests were given the chance to hear music from artists such as The Beatles, the Beach Boys, Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, The Rolling Stones, The Monkees and many more.
During the show, the Clay Cooper Theatre posted the following to their Facebook page, “Today, (the) Clay Cooper Theatre begins this week by honoring our veterans! Thank you to all those men and women who served in the military to keep us all free. As I watched so many veterans coming and going around the theatre, each with their own story to tell, I’m forever grateful that they were willing to give of themselves for this great country! Thank you to their families who sacrificed time away from their loved ones! We are grateful!”
The Veterans Show at the Clay Cooper Theatre is just one of several Branson area events, shows, reunions and more taking place as part of the 2020 Veterans Homecoming Week in Branson, which ends with the Branson Veterans Day parade on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. in downtown Branson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.