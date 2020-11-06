On Thursday, Nov. 5, the Branson Veterans Task Force hosted its Vets for Vets Celebration Show at the Branson Star Theatre as part of the kick-off for Veterans Homecoming Week in Branson.
The afternoon show was free for veterans and their families to attend. The show itself featured a variety of Branson entertainers, some of which are veterans themselves or had performed as USO entertainment for the military.
The show began with the posting of the colors by the Branson Veterans of America 913. Hollister Police Officer Michelle Lappin Rackley also performed the National Anthem.
Brenda Meadows and Dalena Ditto, who later sang in the show, served as the emcee’s for the program.
Performers at the celebration show included the talents of the Sons of the Silver Dollar, Janice Martin, Jeanna Kilbane, Barbara Fairchild, Roy Morris, Eddie Beasley, Sonshine Dance, Tim Hadler, Brydon Brett, Jim Barber, Harmony Trio, Broadway to Hollywood to Branson, Yakov Smirnoff and Stevie Lee Woods with Nashville Roadhouse Live.
For additional Branson Veterans Homecoming Week event information visit bransonveterans.com.
