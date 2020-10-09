WonderWorks in Branson is celebrating the essential workers in this country by offering them free admission into their attraction.
Now through Nov. 20, 2020, WonderWorks Branson is offering free admission to all essential workers in recognition of their importance to the nation and all they contribute to society.
“You have been so busy serving your communities,” said WonderWorks General Manager Brenda Dent in a release. “We feel it is our turn to pay it forward and welcome you as our guest to explore and let your mind play and have some fun.”
For free admission, essential workers must simply present their work identification or paycheck stub. They are also asked to fill out a special form in advance online at wonderworksonline.com/branson/service-appreciation/.
This special promotion is open to a variety of essential workers including healthcare workers, first responders, certified teachers and school support staff, electricians, plumbers, grocery store and pharmacy employees, mechanics, delivery drivers, pool service professionals, Taney and Stone County government workers and gas station attendants.
“We look forward to seeing a lot of essential workers visit during this time,” Dent said in the release. “We want them to know how important they are to the community, but they also need to have some fun, which is what we will help them with.”
WonderWorks Branson opened its doors in June as the company’s sixth and largest location. The indoor amusement park offers 46,000 square feet of family friendly engaging activities and two cafes. The interactive side of the attraction offers STEAM-focused fun for all ages, with more than 100 hands-on activities focused on the areas of science, technology, engineering, art and math.
WonderWorks Branson is open 365 days a year from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visit wonderworksonline.com/branson.
