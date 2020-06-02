Beyond the Lens!, one of Branson’s newest “techno-tainment” attractions is set to re-open Friday at 10 a.m.
According to a release, the folks at Beyond the Lens! will continue to take the current events surrounding the COVID-19 virus “very seriously,” and will alter daily operations.
“The welfare of our guests and our employees are very important to the management and owners,” the release stated. “Regular hours of operation, for the time being, will be limited to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.”
The staff will be also taking extra precautions to protect themselves and guests, according to the release.
“Additional protective gloves and masks will be used, as well as, following CDC guidelines such as frequent disinfecting of the exhibits, limiting number of guests into the exhibit, one-way walking routes and offering disinfecting stations throughout the attraction,” the release stated. “Employees who exhibit any symptoms will be instructed to either stay home or go home immediately.
The attraction is billed as “30,000 square feet of pure fun” that goes from “vintage reality to virtual reality,” opened last August.
Beyond the Lens! is loaded with “pop culture experiences,” as well as virtual reality games, interactive touch screens for gaming and drawing, a human kaleidoscope, “incredible photo ops” with things such as millions of dollars in cash, and more. Other interactive fun includes the hunt for Bigfoot that never ends, as well as “all sorts of games, from vintage to VR,” augmented reality games, and “alien eggs” filling an alien ball pit.”
In addition to the “fun and interactive” games and screens sprinkled throughout the museum, Beyond the Lens! also features “cool stuff,” like exhibits centering around some of the biggest conspiracy theories of all time, as well as a celebrity “Wall of Shame.”
Call 417-337-9333, or visit beyondthelens.com, or on social media pages for tickets and more information.
