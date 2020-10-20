Fritz’s Adventure in Branson is inviting folks to join them for an all-new Halloween tradition.
On select nights through the rest of the month of October, Fritz’s Adventure is opening their doors after normal hours for its inaugural 2020 Halloween Spooktacular. Fritz’s Adventure Chief Marketing Officer John Vaughn said they feel that the Spooktacular is going to be Branson’s Halloween event of the year.
“We’ve tried to create an atmosphere where families can come together and just enjoy a unique and special time,” said Vaughn. “We’re saying, ‘Everyone can experience some ghoulish family fun.’ We’re going to have Halloween theming throughout the building. We’re going to have Halloween music playing. We’re going to have some spooky sounds playing things like doors creaking and wind blowing.”
In a unique twist that only Spooktacular guests can participate in, the lights at Fritz’s Adventure will be dimmed to complete the spooky atmosphere.
“We’re going to give everyone a headlamp that comes as part of the admission price as they come into the building. So they’ll have a headlamp on and be able to experiences Fritz’s in a new way, with those headlamps as they explore the building,” Vaughn said. “Then also we’re going to be serving up some unique refreshments out of Fritz’s cafes. We’re going to be serving witches brew ice coffee as well as goosebumps punch. We’re also going to have a fire pit going outside our building, and families will be able to enjoy s’mores together out there.”
Vaughn added that the creation of the event was done in the hopes of giving families and individuals the opportunity to get out of their homes during the ongoing pandemic for some safe and friendly fun.
“We know it has been, and is, a challenging time for people. We’ve all experienced this pandemic together, and we continue to experience it together. I think this is a time for all of us to be kind to one another, to care for one another and hopefully that’s one of the positive benefits of this pandemic is that we grow closer together as people,” said Vaughn.
“So anytime we get the chance to allow families to come together, which is our heart and our passion, we think we can help in that goal and that objective. So if we can allow families to experience a little bit of fun and to take their minds off some of the things that are going on in the world that are pretty tough right now. If we can give them that relief and create some ‘Wow!’ moments for them and hopefully, the goal for us, is to create a new tradition.”
Also in response to the pandemic, Vaughn they are continuing to take precautions to make certain that their guests are in a safe and clean environment.
“We continue to limit our capacity, and we will for this event as well to allow for social distancing,” Vaughn said. “We also clean the building constantly to ensure that it’s disinfected properly. So we do everything we can to insure our guests are certainly safe and well cared for in our building.”
Fritz’s Adventure 2020 Halloween Spooktacular will open from 7 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 22 to 24 and Oct 29 to 31. Tickets and additional event information can be found at fritzsadventure.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.