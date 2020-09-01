Welcome to this Wednesday’s edition of the Branson Beat. As we prepare to enter into Labor Day weekend there are a number of area happenings that you’ll want to add to your Branson entertainment calendars. As always please feel free to drop me a line at tchurch@bransontrilakesnews.com.
White Water
This Labor Day weekend will be the final chance for guests to enjoy White Water as they prepare to close their 13 acres of rides and slides for the 2020 season. On Sept. 5, 6 and 7, the water park will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, White Water has created a handful of health and safety procedures for the season. Temperature screenings are taken prior to entry into the park and face masks and coverings are required for all visitors ages three and up when not eating or on a water attraction. Visit silverdollarcity.com.
‘Up Close’ Concert to Offer Free Veteran Tickets
On Saturday, Oct. 3, Lee Greenwood and T.G. Sheppard will be performing at the Welk Resort Theatre. Up Close Concerts Owner and Promotor Bob Cannella recently announced that everyone who purchases tickets to see Greenwood and Sheppard at the Welk will be given an equal number of free tickets to pass on to veterans and/or first responders.
“We all have friends or family who have served our country and community risking their lives to protect us,” said Cannella in a press release. “Watching the news each day we too frequently see the incredible dedication of these people overshadowed by headlines which do not recognize the sacrifices they are making. Lee Greenwood and T.G. Sheppard are both entertainers who have always supported the work of those who put the safety of others ahead of themselves. The concert is just one month before the presidential election, and joining together for this event will be a welcome escape from the shouting matches on the cable news shows. When Lee Greenwood tops off the night with his powerful anthem “God Bless The USA,” it will be a time we can stand together with the hope of better times ahead for everyone.”
On top of “God Bless The USA, Greenwood is also responsible for the hits “Dixie Road,” “Somebody’s Gonna Love You,” “I.O.U” and many more. Sheppard has also created some amazing classics, including “Do You Wanna Go To Heaven,” “Only One You,” “Party Time,” “Slow Burn” and a lot more favorites. Showtime is at 7 p.m.
Visit upcloseconcerts.com for tickets and additional information.
Family Comedy Night
On September 5, White River Coffee Co. in Rockaway Beach is hosting a Family Comedy Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Live comedy presentations will be made by the talents of Bryce Stanley, Layton Flatt and Travis Pratt. The Facebook page for the event invites folks to join them for food, fun and laughs. Visit White River Coffee Co. on Facebook for additional information.
Ghost Hunt Weekends at the Branson Titanic
Also for Labor Day Weekend, the Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson will be hosting Ghost Hunt Weekends. Chad Morin with Ghost Hunt Weekends is being joined by Brannon, Chris and Mike from Travel Channel’s “Haunted Towns” as they dive into the “Ship of Dreams” for an all-access ghost hunt of the Branson Titanic and more.
Ticket holders will have the chance to take a day tour of the Titanic, dinner at Pasghetti’s with Chad, Brannon, Chris and Mike, a meet and greet, autograph and Q&A session and a 10 p.m. lights-out ghost hunt tour at the Titanic. Visit ghosthuntweekends.com for tickets and additional information.
Tenet Arrives at Imax
The highly anticipated Christopher Nolan directed film “Tenet,” staring John David Washington has arrived at the Branson Imax Entertainment Complex. Uniquely, the film began playing on the giant screen at the Imax on Monday, Aug. 31. Tenet marks the third newly released film to arrive at the Branson Imax, since the theatre reopened in July.
The New Mutants and Unhinged are also playing at the Imax and Elite Cinema III. Visit bransonimax.com.
