The Branson Imax Entertainment Complex is continuing with its Summer Rewind Movies Series with the introduction of three new classic films into the Elite Cinema III.
For the coming week, the Imax announced that they are bringing in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Footloose and Grease. Empire Strikes Back will play at 12:40 p.m., 3:40 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. daily; Footloose will run at 1:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. daily; and Grease will have shows at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. daily.
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark will continue its run on the Imax Giant Screen with shows at 4:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. daily. The Imax is also offering its big screen adventures films Super Power Dogs at 1:30 p.m. daily, Beavers at 3:30 p.m., National Parks Adventure at 2:30 p.m. and Ozarks Legacy and Legend at 12:30 p.m.
The Imax has also brought in several arcade games and set them up in the lobby of the complex, including a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade cabinet and a Justice League Injustice arcade cabinet. Players will also find hand sanitizer stations conveniently set up next to the rows of games.
Visit bransonimax.com for additional info and showtimes.
