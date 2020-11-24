Due to the ongoing pandemic, Wynonna Judd has postponed her upcoming visit to Branson until next year.
Originally scheduled to appear at the Branson Star Theater on Saturday, Nov. 28, as part of Nashville Roadhouse Live featuring Stevie Lee Woods, Judd’s management has rescheduled her appearance to March 12, 2021. In Judd’s place, Woods announced via social media that they will be welcoming Confederate Railroad to the Branson Star Theater as the replacement act for the Nov. 28 show.
Confederate Railroad first began making a name for itself in the country music scene back in the early 90’s due in part to its unique style and sound. Headed by founder and frontman Danny Shirley, Confederate Railroad got their big break by signing with Atlantic Records. The first single from their debut album, “She Took It Like A Man,” went to No. 26 on the country music charts.
The band’s next two singles, “Jesus and Mama” and “Queen of Memphis” went to the top of the charts. Three more huge hits followed, “Trashy Women,” “When You Leave That Way You Can Never Go Back” and “She Never Cried”. “Trashy Women” would lead to a Grammy nomination and become their signature song.
Alongside Shirley, Confederate Railroad also features the musical talents of Joey Recker, Mo Thaxton, Rusty Hendrix and Mark DuFresne.
All Wynonna Judd concert tickets purchased in advance for this Saturday’s show will be honored at her concert in March, according to Woods. Those who wish to keep their tickets for the March show are invited to still come to the Branson Star Theatre on Saturday to enjoy free admission to the Confederate Railroad show.
Those wishing for a refund can contact the Branson Star Theater box office at 417-320-3418.
Visit bransonstartheater.com.
