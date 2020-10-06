The All Hands on Deck show at the Dutton Family Theatre has officially postponed the opening of its season to next year.
The next season of All Hands on Deck has been scheduled to begin on April 6, 2021. The postponement of the show is the result of “the ever-increasing impact of COVID-19 and out of an abundance of caution for our audience, cast, musicians and crew” according to a press release.
“After careful reflection, I have come to gratefully realize that everyone’s health and safety is more important to me than anything; and no performance is worth risking anyone’s well-being,” said All Hands on Deck Creator Jody Madaras in the release.
At the end of July, Madaras announced that the show’s fourth Branson season opening would be postponed to October. A couple weeks later, the start date for the 2020 season was pushed back again with plans to host shows in November and December of this year.
Madaras said patrons who have already reserved tickets for the originally scheduled 2020 performances should be receiving a call from the Dutton Theatre Box Office. Anyone with reservations who do not hear from the box office are encouraged to call 417-332-2772, the release stated.
“We thank you for your understanding and support, and look forward to seeing you in April 2021. Until then, please stay healthy, safe and optimistic for Branson, and our nation,” said the release.
Visit allhandsondeckshow.com.
