Late last week, management at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater announced the 14th Annual Branson Elvis Festival will be rescheduled for a second time, with the new date being pushed back to April 7 through 11, 2021.
The release stated the postponement was due to the continuing COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.
“In an effort to keep everyone healthy and safe as well as producing a high quality festival, we have moved the event,” the release stated. “We’ve been working diligently to provide you with a new date and schedule of events and your patience has been greatly appreciated.
“We are looking forward to seeing all of you in 2021!
Showgoers who previously purchased tickets for any of the festival events for 2020 will be automatically switched to the new dates in 2021. Folks will also be able to keep the same seats
Those with questions are encouraged to call the box office at 417-339-3003.
The news from Bandstand wasn’t all bad as it was also announced “Ultimate Elvis Champion” Dean Z will perform a special, one night only show, “Dean Z|Elvis Unplugged” at 8 p.m. Friday, July 10.
Due to social distancing requirements, only a limited number of seats will be available for this show.
Call 417-339-3003 for tickets.
As far as next year’s festival, it will look similar to one originally booked for this year as Ronnie McDowell will kick things off with his “All Request Show” April 7, which includes a meet-and-greet, then Wink and Sandy Martindale headlining “Memories of Elvis” at 8 p.m. April 8.
April 9 will kick off with the annual “Elvis Meet & Greet Dinner,” followed by the “Legends in Concert Show” at 8 p.m., then “Elvis the Rocker” starring Dean Z at 10:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 10, sees the Elvis Vendor Village open at 9 a.m., followed by the Branson Elvis Festival Youth Tribute Artist Showcase at 10:30 a.m.
New to next year’s events is Festival Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m. at the theater, followed by the Branson leg of the “Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest” at 7 p.m.
The winner of the contest, one of the few tribute artist contests sanctioned by Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc., will receive a prize package and travel to Memphis, Tennessee, in August for Elvis Week, where they will compete against other regional winners for the title of Ultimate Elvis Champion.
The contest “After Party” gets rolling immediately after the show at Branson’s Center Stage Grille.
April 11 sees “Ryan Pelton Presents – You’ll Never Walk Alone,” a tribute to the gospel music that inspired a king, wrap the festival beginning at 11 a.m.
Visit bransonelvisfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.