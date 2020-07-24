Greetings my Loyal Reader(s), and welcome to the latest edition of the Branson Beat, your home for all the news on the Branson entertainment scene.
The future of the Branson Tri-Lakes News ‘ Entertainment Scene
Well Loyal Reader(s), the cat is out of the bag, so to speak, but if you don’t already know, I’ll be departing the Branson Tri-Lakes News next week to begin a new gig co-hosting a radio show called “The Up Side” (see page 1B).
Even though I’ll be stepping away from this job that I love so much, I feel like I’m leaving it in good hands with my successor, Tim Church, who wrote a story that appears on this very page.
Good luck brother Church, you earned it.
Awesomeness abound at the Imax Entertainment Complex
The folks at Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex are continuing to up their game, and this week the giant Imax screen will play host to one of the most popular and successful films of all time, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
With no Hollywood films being released, and the highly anticipated Christopher Nolan opus “Tenet” again pushed back, organizers at the Imax and Elite Cinema III have been hosting “Summer Rewind” hits.
“Raiders of the Lost Ark” is a great movie anyway, but seeing it on the 62-foot-tall Imax screen offers a completely new viewing experience. I can’t ever remember being as excited as I am right now to see a flick on the giant screen.
Just imagine how cool that giant boulder will look.
Showtimes are 4:30 and 7:15 p.m. through Thursday.
In addition to “Raiders,” the giant screen will also see the Imax Adventure films “Ozarks Legacy & Legend” at 12:30, “Super Power Dogs” at 1:30, “National Parks Adventure” at 2:30, and “Beavers” at 2:30 p.m.
Not to be outdone, the films at the Elite Cinema III will include three of the biggest box office hits of the past decade with “Zootopia,” “the Greatest Showman” and “Marvel’s The Avengers.” I don’t know about y’all, but I’m carving out an entire day to go catch some personal favorites up on the big screen once again.
Tickets for films on the giant Imax screen are $10, $13 for VIP, and $6 for Elite Cinema II films.
Visit bransonimax.com.
‘Hot Rods & High Heels’ sets Aug. 21 opening date
Earlier this week, the folks at the Clay Cooper Theatre announced the fantastic and extremely fun “Hot Rods & High Heels” will return to the venue Aug. 21.
Writers and producers Clay and Tina Cooper assembled this show several years ago, which features hits from the greatest storytellers of all time including artists like Fats Domino, Little Richard, Chuck Berry, The Chordettes, Elvis, and far too many more to name here. Not only does the show highlights some of the biggest and best hits of the 1950s, and also gives us a few history lessons at the same time.
It’s always a great time at “Hot Rods & High Heels.”
Visit claycoopertheatre.com for more.
