The Branson School District has a new volleyball coach, and it’s someone with a long record of success in the Ozarks.
District officials announced that Francie McBride will take over the program for the 2020-21 school year. The hire was announced at a school board meeting Thursday night.
According to a press release from the district, McBride has been the head coach at Winona High School since 1997. Her teams have earned 14 trips to the MSHSAA Final Four and earned five State Championships (2001; 2006; 2012; 2013; and 2014). McBride has been named Coach of the Year by the Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association five times and is a member of the Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
McBride replaces Kailey Bridges who resigned last month. Bridges led the program for two seasons. Her predecessor, Lauren Dorris, coached volleyball at Branson for one season.
“We welcome Francie to our coaching staff and our community,” David Large, activities director, said in a press release. “She built a very successful and respected volleyball program at Winona. We are pleased to bring someone with her credentials to Branson High School and our volleyball program.”
“I am blessed to be joining the Branson School District,” McBride said in the release. “I have a great passion and enthusiasm for the game of volleyball and I am extremely excited to start this new journey here.”
