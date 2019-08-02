japan

The team from Japan has had plenty of reason to celebrate during the two years the Cal Ripken Major 70 World Series has been at Ballparks of America, winning the overall title both times.

 Photo courtesy Babe Ruth League

Twenty teams from across the country – and nine international teams – hit Branson earlier this week, prepared for play at the Cal Ripken Major 70 World Series at Ballparks of America.

The event began with the start of pool play on Friday and 10 games on two fields at the facility, with the 29 teams of 12-year-old baseball players hoping to raise the big trophy at tournament’s end.

There will be pool play – with 12 games each day – on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, with bracket competition beginning on Wednesday.

Bracket play will whittle the field down to a pair of championship games on Aug. 10.

For the first time in the tournament’s three-year history at Ballparks of America, a Branson team has received an automatic entry into the tournament.

Branson is in Pool D of the U.S. side of the tournament, along with teams from Nerburgh, Indiana; Hanford, California; Willamette Valley and Flood City, Pennsylvania.

The tournament first came to Ballparks of America for the 2017 event, with Atlantic Beach, Florida, winning the U.S. title and Japan winning the overall championship.

Japan repeated as overall champions last season, winning its sixth title in all and third in a row. Visit ballparksofamerica.com.

 

WORLD SERIES SCHEDULE

CAL RIPKEN MAJOR 70 WORLD SERIES AT BALLPARKS OF AMERICA

PARTICIPATING TEAMS

POOL A US

Middle Atlantic (East Fishkill, New York), Southwest (Matthews Park, Alabama), North Carolina (Raleigh), North Dakota (Fargo), Florida (Palm Beach Gardens)

 

POOL B US

New England (West Hartford, Connecticut), Southeast (Winter Park, Florida), Hawaii (Oahu), New York (North Colonie), Missouri (Mineral Area)

 

POOL C US

Midwest Plains (SE Denver, Colorado), Pacific Northwest (Meridian, Idaho), Alabama (Daphne), Kentucky (SE Lexington), Massachusetts (Freetown-Lakeville)

 

POOL D US

Ohio Valley (Nerburgh, Indiana), Pacific Southwest (Hanford, California), Oregon (Willamette Valley), Pennsylvania (Flood City), Branson

 

POOL E INTERNATIONAL

New Zealand, Japan, Canada, Curacao, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Republic of Korea, Bahamas

 

SCHEDULE FRIDAY

P1: New York vs. Southeast, 9 a.m. at St. Louis Field

P2: Pennsylvania vs. Oregon, 10 a.m. at Chicago Field

P3: Japan vs. Dominican Republic, 11:30 a.m. at St. Louis Field

P4: Midwest Plains vs. Alabama, 12:30 p.m. at Chicago Field

P5: Southwest vs. North Carolina, 2 p.m. at St. Louis Field

P6: Pacific Northwest vs. Kentucky, 3 p.m. at Chicago Field

P7: Canada vs. New Zealand, 4:30 p.m. at St. Louis Field

P8: Florida vs. North Dakota, 5:30 p.m. at Chicago Field

P9: Ohio Valley vs. Branson, 7 p.m. at St. Louis Field

P10: Hawaii vs. Missouri, 8 p.m. at Chicago Field

 

SATURDAY

P11: Southeast vs. Hawaii, 9 a.m. at Boston Field

P12: Massachusetts vs. Midwest Plains, 9 a.m. at St. Louis Field

P13: Southwest vs. Middle Atlantic, 10 a.m. at Chicago Field

P14: New Zealand vs. Mexico, 11:30 a.m. at Boston Field

P15: Republic of Korea vs. Curacao, 11:30 a.m. at St. Louis Field

P16: Pacific Southwest vs. Ohio Valley, 12:30 p.m. at Chicago Field

P17: North Carolina vs. North Dakota, 2 p.m. at Boston Field

P18: Branson vs. Pennsylvania, 2 p.m. at St. Louis Field

P19: New York vs. New England, 3 p.m. at Chicago Field

P20: Alabama vs. Pacific Northwest, 4:30 p.m. at St. Louis Field

P21: Japan vs. Canada, 5:30 p.m. at Chicago Field

P22: Puerto Rico vs. Bahamas, 7 p.m. at St. Louis Field

 

SUNDAY

P23: Middle Atlantic vs. Florida, 9 a.m. at Boston Field

P24: Dominican Republic vs. New Zealand, 10 a.m. at Chicago Field

P25: Hawaii vs. New York, 11:30 a.m. at Boston Field

P26: New England vs. Missouri, 12:30 p.m. at Chicago Field

P27: Bahamas vs. Republic of Korea, 2 p.m. at Boston Field

P28: Pennsylvania vs. Pacific Southwest, 2 p.m. at St. Louis Field

P29: North Dakota vs. Southwest, 3 p.m. at Chicago Field

P30: Branson vs. Oregon, 4:30 p.m. at Boston Field

P31: Pacific Northwest vs. Massachusetts, 4:30 p.m. at St. Louis Field

P32: Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, 5:30 p.m. at Chicago Field

P33: Kentucky vs. Alabama, 7 p.m. at St. Louis Field

P34: Curacao vs. Japan, 8 p.m. at Chicago Field

 

MONDAY

P35: Missouri vs. Southeast, 9 a.m. at Boston Field

P36: Kentucky vs. Midwest Plains, 9 a.m. at St. Louis Field

P37: Bahamas vs. Japan, 10 a.m. at Chicago Field

P38: North Carolina vs. Florida, 11:30 a.m. at Boston Field

P39: New England vs. Hawaii, 11:30 a.m. at St. Louis Field

P40: Canada vs. Curacao, 12:30 p.m. at Chicago Field

P41: Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic, 2 p.m. at Boston Field

P42: North Dakota vs. Middle Atlantic, 2 p.m. at St. Louis Field

P43: Alabama vs. Massachusetts, 3 p.m. at Chicago Field

P44: Oregon vs. Ohio Valley, 4:30 p.m. at St. Louis Field

P45: Pacific Southwest vs. Branson, 5:30 p.m. at Chicago Field

P46: Mexico vs. Republic of Korea, 7 p.m. at St. Louis Field

 

TUESDAY

P47: Midwest Plains vs. Pacific Northwest, 9 a.m. at Boston Field

P48: Middle Atlantic vs. North Carolina, 9 a.m. at St. Louis

P49: Dominican Republic vs. Mexico, 10 a.m. at Chicago Field

P50: Ohio Valley vs. Pennsylvania, 11:30 a.m. at Boston Field

P51: Southeast vs. New England, 11:30 a.m. at St. Louis

P52: Curacao vs. Puerto Rico, 12:30 p.m. at Chicago Field

P53: Republic of Korea vs. Canada, 2 p.m. at Boston Field

P54: Florida vs. Southwest, 2 p.m. at St. Louis Field

P55: Massachusetts vs. Kentucky, 3 p.m. at Chicago Field

P56: Oregon vs. Pacific Southwest, 4:30 p.m. at St. Louis Field

P57: New Zealand vs. Bahamas, 5:30 p.m. at Chicago Field

P58: Missouri vs. New York, 7 p.m. at St. Louis Field

 

WEDNESDAY

B59: Pool A US fifth place vs. Pool B US third place, 9 a.m. at Boston Field

B60: Pool A US second place vs. Pool D US first place, 10 a.m. at Chicago Field

B61: Pool B US fourth place vs. Pool C US fourth place, 11:30 a.m. at Boston Field

B62: Pool E International sixth place vs. Pool E International third place, 11:30 a.m. at St. Louis Field

B63: Pool C US second place vs. Pool B US first place, 12:30 p.m. at Chicago Field

B64: Pool E International ninth place vs. Pool D US third place, 2 p.m. at Boston Field

B65: Pool B US second place vs. Pool C US first place, 2 p.m. at St. Louis Field

B66: Pool B US fifth place vs. Pool C US third place, 3 p.m. at Chicago Field

B67: Pool A US fourth place vs. Pool D US fourth place, 4:30 p.m. at Boston Field

B68: Pool E International fifth place vs. Pool E International fourth place, 4:30 p.m. at St. Louis Field

B69: Pool C US fifth place vs. Pool A US third place, 5:30 p.m. at Chicago Field

B70: Pool D US second place vs. Pool A US first place, 7 p.m. at St. Louis Field

B71: Pool D US fifth place vs. Pool E International eighth place, 8 p.m. at Chicago Field

 

THURSDAY

B72: Pool E International seventh place vs. Winner B59, 10 a.m. at Chicago Field

B73: Winner B60 vs. Winner B65, 11:30 a.m. at St. Louis Field

B74: Winner B61 vs. Winner B64, 12:30 p.m. at Chicago Field

B75: Winner B62 vs. Pool E International second place, 2 p.m. at St. Louis Field

B76: Winner B66 vs. Winner B67, 3 p.m. at Chicago Field

B77: Winner B63 vs. Winner B70, 4:30 p.m. at St. Louis Field

B78: Winner B69 vs. Winner B71, 5:30 p.m. at Chicago Field

B79: Winner B68 vs. Pool E International first place, 7 p.m. at St. Louis Field

 

FRIDAY

B80: Winner B72 vs. Winner B73, 10 a.m. at Chicago Field

B81: Winner B76 vs. Winner B78, 12:30 p.m. at Chicago Field

B82: Winner B75 vs. Winner B79, 3:30 p.m. at St. Louis Field

B83: Winner B73 vs. Winner B77, 6 p.m. at St. Louis Field

 

SATURDAY

B84: Winner B80 vs. Winner B81, 9 a.m. at Chicago Field

B85: Winner B83 vs. Winner B82, 3 p.m. at St. Louis Field

Visit ballparksofamerica.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.