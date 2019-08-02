Twenty teams from across the country – and nine international teams – hit Branson earlier this week, prepared for play at the Cal Ripken Major 70 World Series at Ballparks of America.
The event began with the start of pool play on Friday and 10 games on two fields at the facility, with the 29 teams of 12-year-old baseball players hoping to raise the big trophy at tournament’s end.
There will be pool play – with 12 games each day – on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, with bracket competition beginning on Wednesday.
Bracket play will whittle the field down to a pair of championship games on Aug. 10.
For the first time in the tournament’s three-year history at Ballparks of America, a Branson team has received an automatic entry into the tournament.
Branson is in Pool D of the U.S. side of the tournament, along with teams from Nerburgh, Indiana; Hanford, California; Willamette Valley and Flood City, Pennsylvania.
The tournament first came to Ballparks of America for the 2017 event, with Atlantic Beach, Florida, winning the U.S. title and Japan winning the overall championship.
Japan repeated as overall champions last season, winning its sixth title in all and third in a row. Visit ballparksofamerica.com.
WORLD SERIES SCHEDULE
CAL RIPKEN MAJOR 70 WORLD SERIES AT BALLPARKS OF AMERICA
PARTICIPATING TEAMS
POOL A US
Middle Atlantic (East Fishkill, New York), Southwest (Matthews Park, Alabama), North Carolina (Raleigh), North Dakota (Fargo), Florida (Palm Beach Gardens)
POOL B US
New England (West Hartford, Connecticut), Southeast (Winter Park, Florida), Hawaii (Oahu), New York (North Colonie), Missouri (Mineral Area)
POOL C US
Midwest Plains (SE Denver, Colorado), Pacific Northwest (Meridian, Idaho), Alabama (Daphne), Kentucky (SE Lexington), Massachusetts (Freetown-Lakeville)
POOL D US
Ohio Valley (Nerburgh, Indiana), Pacific Southwest (Hanford, California), Oregon (Willamette Valley), Pennsylvania (Flood City), Branson
POOL E INTERNATIONAL
New Zealand, Japan, Canada, Curacao, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Republic of Korea, Bahamas
SCHEDULE FRIDAY
P1: New York vs. Southeast, 9 a.m. at St. Louis Field
P2: Pennsylvania vs. Oregon, 10 a.m. at Chicago Field
P3: Japan vs. Dominican Republic, 11:30 a.m. at St. Louis Field
P4: Midwest Plains vs. Alabama, 12:30 p.m. at Chicago Field
P5: Southwest vs. North Carolina, 2 p.m. at St. Louis Field
P6: Pacific Northwest vs. Kentucky, 3 p.m. at Chicago Field
P7: Canada vs. New Zealand, 4:30 p.m. at St. Louis Field
P8: Florida vs. North Dakota, 5:30 p.m. at Chicago Field
P9: Ohio Valley vs. Branson, 7 p.m. at St. Louis Field
P10: Hawaii vs. Missouri, 8 p.m. at Chicago Field
SATURDAY
P11: Southeast vs. Hawaii, 9 a.m. at Boston Field
P12: Massachusetts vs. Midwest Plains, 9 a.m. at St. Louis Field
P13: Southwest vs. Middle Atlantic, 10 a.m. at Chicago Field
P14: New Zealand vs. Mexico, 11:30 a.m. at Boston Field
P15: Republic of Korea vs. Curacao, 11:30 a.m. at St. Louis Field
P16: Pacific Southwest vs. Ohio Valley, 12:30 p.m. at Chicago Field
P17: North Carolina vs. North Dakota, 2 p.m. at Boston Field
P18: Branson vs. Pennsylvania, 2 p.m. at St. Louis Field
P19: New York vs. New England, 3 p.m. at Chicago Field
P20: Alabama vs. Pacific Northwest, 4:30 p.m. at St. Louis Field
P21: Japan vs. Canada, 5:30 p.m. at Chicago Field
P22: Puerto Rico vs. Bahamas, 7 p.m. at St. Louis Field
SUNDAY
P23: Middle Atlantic vs. Florida, 9 a.m. at Boston Field
P24: Dominican Republic vs. New Zealand, 10 a.m. at Chicago Field
P25: Hawaii vs. New York, 11:30 a.m. at Boston Field
P26: New England vs. Missouri, 12:30 p.m. at Chicago Field
P27: Bahamas vs. Republic of Korea, 2 p.m. at Boston Field
P28: Pennsylvania vs. Pacific Southwest, 2 p.m. at St. Louis Field
P29: North Dakota vs. Southwest, 3 p.m. at Chicago Field
P30: Branson vs. Oregon, 4:30 p.m. at Boston Field
P31: Pacific Northwest vs. Massachusetts, 4:30 p.m. at St. Louis Field
P32: Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, 5:30 p.m. at Chicago Field
P33: Kentucky vs. Alabama, 7 p.m. at St. Louis Field
P34: Curacao vs. Japan, 8 p.m. at Chicago Field
MONDAY
P35: Missouri vs. Southeast, 9 a.m. at Boston Field
P36: Kentucky vs. Midwest Plains, 9 a.m. at St. Louis Field
P37: Bahamas vs. Japan, 10 a.m. at Chicago Field
P38: North Carolina vs. Florida, 11:30 a.m. at Boston Field
P39: New England vs. Hawaii, 11:30 a.m. at St. Louis Field
P40: Canada vs. Curacao, 12:30 p.m. at Chicago Field
P41: Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic, 2 p.m. at Boston Field
P42: North Dakota vs. Middle Atlantic, 2 p.m. at St. Louis Field
P43: Alabama vs. Massachusetts, 3 p.m. at Chicago Field
P44: Oregon vs. Ohio Valley, 4:30 p.m. at St. Louis Field
P45: Pacific Southwest vs. Branson, 5:30 p.m. at Chicago Field
P46: Mexico vs. Republic of Korea, 7 p.m. at St. Louis Field
TUESDAY
P47: Midwest Plains vs. Pacific Northwest, 9 a.m. at Boston Field
P48: Middle Atlantic vs. North Carolina, 9 a.m. at St. Louis
P49: Dominican Republic vs. Mexico, 10 a.m. at Chicago Field
P50: Ohio Valley vs. Pennsylvania, 11:30 a.m. at Boston Field
P51: Southeast vs. New England, 11:30 a.m. at St. Louis
P52: Curacao vs. Puerto Rico, 12:30 p.m. at Chicago Field
P53: Republic of Korea vs. Canada, 2 p.m. at Boston Field
P54: Florida vs. Southwest, 2 p.m. at St. Louis Field
P55: Massachusetts vs. Kentucky, 3 p.m. at Chicago Field
P56: Oregon vs. Pacific Southwest, 4:30 p.m. at St. Louis Field
P57: New Zealand vs. Bahamas, 5:30 p.m. at Chicago Field
P58: Missouri vs. New York, 7 p.m. at St. Louis Field
WEDNESDAY
B59: Pool A US fifth place vs. Pool B US third place, 9 a.m. at Boston Field
B60: Pool A US second place vs. Pool D US first place, 10 a.m. at Chicago Field
B61: Pool B US fourth place vs. Pool C US fourth place, 11:30 a.m. at Boston Field
B62: Pool E International sixth place vs. Pool E International third place, 11:30 a.m. at St. Louis Field
B63: Pool C US second place vs. Pool B US first place, 12:30 p.m. at Chicago Field
B64: Pool E International ninth place vs. Pool D US third place, 2 p.m. at Boston Field
B65: Pool B US second place vs. Pool C US first place, 2 p.m. at St. Louis Field
B66: Pool B US fifth place vs. Pool C US third place, 3 p.m. at Chicago Field
B67: Pool A US fourth place vs. Pool D US fourth place, 4:30 p.m. at Boston Field
B68: Pool E International fifth place vs. Pool E International fourth place, 4:30 p.m. at St. Louis Field
B69: Pool C US fifth place vs. Pool A US third place, 5:30 p.m. at Chicago Field
B70: Pool D US second place vs. Pool A US first place, 7 p.m. at St. Louis Field
B71: Pool D US fifth place vs. Pool E International eighth place, 8 p.m. at Chicago Field
THURSDAY
B72: Pool E International seventh place vs. Winner B59, 10 a.m. at Chicago Field
B73: Winner B60 vs. Winner B65, 11:30 a.m. at St. Louis Field
B74: Winner B61 vs. Winner B64, 12:30 p.m. at Chicago Field
B75: Winner B62 vs. Pool E International second place, 2 p.m. at St. Louis Field
B76: Winner B66 vs. Winner B67, 3 p.m. at Chicago Field
B77: Winner B63 vs. Winner B70, 4:30 p.m. at St. Louis Field
B78: Winner B69 vs. Winner B71, 5:30 p.m. at Chicago Field
B79: Winner B68 vs. Pool E International first place, 7 p.m. at St. Louis Field
FRIDAY
B80: Winner B72 vs. Winner B73, 10 a.m. at Chicago Field
B81: Winner B76 vs. Winner B78, 12:30 p.m. at Chicago Field
B82: Winner B75 vs. Winner B79, 3:30 p.m. at St. Louis Field
B83: Winner B73 vs. Winner B77, 6 p.m. at St. Louis Field
SATURDAY
B84: Winner B80 vs. Winner B81, 9 a.m. at Chicago Field
B85: Winner B83 vs. Winner B82, 3 p.m. at St. Louis Field
