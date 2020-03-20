The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame rescheduled the Women’s Sports Luncheon from April 9 to May 5 at the University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center in Springfield.
The new date was announced Tuesday, the day after Springfield City Council passed a 30-day ordinance prohibiting public gatherings of 50 or more individuals. Both of these decisions were made in light of concerns of COVID-19.
The luncheon will recognize the Russell Sisters – Amy Russel McNew and Cindy Russell Rear.
McNew is a 1990 graduate of Branson High School. She earned First Team All-Central Ozarks Conference all four years in both volleyball and basketball. She was also a two-time All-State basketball selection. McNew also won a state title in discus and placed third in shot put before graduating and attending Missouri State University where she played volleyball.
At Missouri State, she was a two-time All-Missouri Valley Conference selection and earned MSU’s Volleyball Player of the Year her senior year, along with her co-captain. McNew also earned all-region in 1993 from the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Rear was a three-time all-conference selection for volleyball at Branson High School. She also earned all-conference in basketball in 1990. She went on to attend College of the Ozarks from 1993-1996, where she also played volleyball. She earned NAIA Midwest Regional All-Regional team, first-team all conference, the Hustle Award, Mazzio’s All-Conference and Rockhurst All-Tournament.
Rear was inducted into the C of O Athletics Hall of Fame seven years ago.
