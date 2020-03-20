Many schools in the area have an extended Spring Break.
At this time, MSHSAA says that schools may resume spring sports whenever school is back in session.
Until then, a couple of area teams are encouraging their athletes to participate in at-home workouts.
On Wednesday, Branson Pirate Track posted an at-home workout.
It tells athletes to spell out their name and complete the workouts that correspond to the letters in their name.
They encouraged their athletes to spell out their first name three times or to spell out their first, middle and last name to make for a more challenging workout.
Hollister High School Track did the same. Thursday morning, they also posted an at-home workout encouraging their athletes to workout at home and stay in shape.
They told their athletes that they cannot come to the school or the track to complete these workouts.
