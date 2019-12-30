The Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs tipped off the Pink and White Classic with a 64-59 win over Bolivar on Thursday.
They dropped their next game to Kickapoo 61-26, but picked up a 54-52 overtime win over Carthage the next day.
In the first game of the tournament, senior Kohnnar Patton put up 30 points – crossing the 1,500 point mark for her career.
The Lady Bulldogs play Nixa for fifth place in Pink and White Classic’s Pink division.
Final updates from the Pink and White classic will be in Saturday’s issue.
Walnut Grove Tournament
Hollister Girls: The Lady Tigers lost to Walnut Grove 60-48. They move on to play Ash Grove for third place.
Hollister Boys: The Tigers beat Lighthouse 65-46, they play Forsyth for fifth place.
Forsyth Boys: The Panthers took a 66-64 OT win over Conway, they play Hollister for fifth place.
Southern Holiday
Tournament
The Reeds Spring Lady Wolves dropped the first game of the tournament 52-46. They turned around to pick up a 51-22 win over Southwest.
