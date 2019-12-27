Boys
Hollister took a 75-49 victory over Verona in the first round to move on to the championship bracket.
Forsyth took a 71-39 win over Hurley in the first round to move on to the championship bracket.
Girls
Hollister took a 74-29 win over Niangua in the first round to move on to the championship bracket. They played Hartville Monday, and won 58-49 to keep them in the running to play in the championship game.
Further updates on the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic will be in Wednesday’s Paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.