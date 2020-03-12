At least a couple of area sports teams are finding their events impacted by coronavirus concerns.
The Blue Eye girls basketball State Final Four contest against Tipton is still set to be played Friday afternoon in Springfield, but each team is only going to be allowed 150 tickets for the contest at Hammons Student Center. If Blue Eye prevails, they will play in the championship game Saturday, currently scheduled for JQH Arena in Springfield.
At the college level, the NAIA Div. II basketball championship tournaments have been cancelled. The C of O women’s team had been scheduled to play in the opening round of the tournament Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa against Lawrence Tech of Michigan. The men's team's season came to an end Wednesday after losing in the first round.
