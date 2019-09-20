The Branson High School volleyball program is beyond the point of having a simple win cure all ills.
That will happen when you rip off a 10-game winning streak, post a 10-1 overall record and establish yourself as potentially one of the top teams in southwest Missouri.
The Lady Pirates’ winning streak hit double figures on Tuesday night in a 25-19, 25-23 victory over Reeds Spring.
It was the eighth time in those 10 games that Branson won in straight sets.
But coach Kailey Bridges saw some flaws in her team, with chances for learning points to be taken from the victory.
“Reeds Spring just outworked us,” Bridges said. “They are a very hard-working team, and we became a little unfocused. We just talked about in (the locker room) about how we need to come out tomorrow and be focused and ready to get better.”
Bridges didn’t hesitate, though, to talk about the level of fun everyone with the program is having during this early season run.
It has included a championship at the Branson Invitational, the only loss being a three-set thriller against powerhouse Logan-Rogersville and will take the team to the Camdenton Tournament on Saturday.
“Ten and one, there’s no complaints here,” Bridges said.
“We have really good chemistry overall. These kids, most of the time, are very hard workers, they are fun to be around and are charismatic. It makes the season a lot of fun.”
Branson had some struggles in the early going against Reeds Spring, which took an early lead and enjoyed advantages of 8-4, 11-7 and 15-10 in the opening set. Ellie Silvius had back-to-back kills, with Bella Fuller recording three consecutive kills, then followed a service ace with another kill, for the Lady Wolves.
A pair of hitting errors and a net violation led to a Branson timeout with the Lady Pirates trailing, 16-11.
That seemed to spark some of Branson’s big hitters, with Jaden Moore recording a pair of kills sandwiched around an Emily Prosser kill. A kill from Jordan Schwartz capped a seven-point run that gave Branson an 18-16 lead.
The Lady Pirates didn’t trail again in the set, with the big plays a service ace from Alli Hawkins, another kill from Prosser and an emphatic kill by Morgan LeBlanc that led to set point.
A Reeds Spring net violation ended the set.
Branson took control early in the second set and led, 10-5, with Schwartz recording three kills and Graber adding a kill and momentum-building block during the run.
Reeds Spring stayed close, rallying behind some strong all-around play from Carley Reeves-Eakins, who had three kills, a service ace and a highlight-reel dig that led to another point as the Lady Wolves puled into a 16-all tie.
A kill and block by Fuller on back-to-back points gave Reeds Spring a 19-16 lead, and the Lady Wolves led 23-22 after a Reeves-Eakins kill forced a Branson timeout.
That’s when LeBlanc put down a big kill down the line to tie the set, Graber set up a match point with a tip kill and Prosser ended it with a kill.
Moore finished with 10 kills to lead Branson, with Keaton Wilczynski adding 13 digs and Mia LeBlanc posting 21 assists.
Reeves-Eakins and Fuller had six kills each for Reeds Spring, Kamryn Hopper had nine digs and Amarah Porter added 14 assists.
“I am so proud of my girls,” Reeds Spring coach Molly Illum said. “They can battle with anybody right now, it’s just a key point here and there. We’ve been there about four times this season.”
Illum said her team needs to do some fine-tuning to work on being able to deliver when a set or match is within reach and it comes down to the stretch run.
“I think we need to do more of that, the little competitions in practice,” Illum said. “If you win this, you’ll get to drink first. Just make it a competition where somebody is going to win.
“I thought they fought very hard. Branson is a very strong team and we fought them very well.”
The loss dropped Reeds Spring’s record to 5-3-1 overall.
The Lady Wolves will be back in action at Cassville on Tuesday night, then will host Spokane on Thursday.
