After a loss in the opening day of the Blue and Gold Tournament, the Reeds Spring Wolves went on to pick up two wins – moving them forward in the consolation bracket.
The 58-40 loss to Skyline didn’t get the Wolves down. They picked up a 66-54 win over Aurora and a 55-35 win over Mountain Grove.
Head coach Barry Yocom said the timing of the Blue and Gold Tournament is unique in the sense that the kids aren’t in school, so their main focus can be basketball.
Yocom said in the first game, the team didn’t compete consistently enough to keep up with Skyline. But he said they knew the game against Aurora was an opportunity for the Wolves to have some success.
“Our focus was kind of controlling pace,” Yocom said. “Aurora likes to push the ball.”
Senior Al Chavez put up 19 points against Aurora. He said Chavez really stepped up, as he hadn’t scored at all in the first game of the tournament.
“It was just an awesome performance offensively and then guarding their best player defensively,” Yocom said.
Junior Lance Hafar had 16 points, and sophomore Tanner Hirschi added 11 points off the bench.
Yocom said Saturday’s game was a great opportunity for them, as Mountain Grove has had a lot of success in the last five years. He said they graduated a lot of their players, so they’re a young but skilled team.
“I thought our kids just did a good job of starting fast and being focused,” Yocom said.
Sophomore Ty Cooper led the team in scoring on Saturday with 16 points and Chavez added 12.
He added that the team displayed good effort, attitude and energy in the last two games.
“We’re just focusing on being more consistent,” Yocom said. “I think this team has had some good performances, but we’ve had some real clunker performances. So we’re just trying to strive for more consistency, and we’re on the right path.”
The Wolves face West Plains in the consolation bracket final for the tournament’s Gold division.
Final updates from the Blue and Gold Tournament will be in Saturday’s issue.
