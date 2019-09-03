Lance Gosch is in his 11th season as a head football coach on the high school level.
He’s seen just about everything during that time, including the last five seasons as the top coach at Reeds Spring High School.
But what happened on Friday night in the season opener at Nevada is something he admits he can’t remember seeing.
His Wolves put up video game-like numbers in a 61-6 victory, with a running game that was as breathtaking as it was dominant.
The numbers tell the story on this one …
* Reeds Spring finished with 466 yards of total offense on 27 plays, averaging 17.3 yards per play.
* The Wolves had only two third-down plays on offense, and converted both.
* Sean Gross and Colton Cramblett scored three touchdowns each, with J.T. Bayliff adding two.
* Reeds Spring scored on touchdown plays covering 61, 39, 48, 58, 54 and 74 yards.
“I thought our kids played really well,” Gosch said. “Nevada had some kids out with injuries, but I thought our guys did a real nice job.
“They made some good adjustments, and when your backs put up those types of numbers, the kids up front have to be doing some good things.”
The season didn’t start in an ideal way for Gosch and the Wolves, though. The season’s first possession ended in an interception, giving Nevada a short field that led to a Tigers’ touchdown.
But after that, it was all Reeds Spring.
It started with a 61-yard touchdown by Cramblett, then a 39-yard score from Gross, a 48-yard TD from Cramblett, a 58-yard score by Cramblett and a 54-yard TD by Gross. That ended the half with Reeds Spring holding a commanding 35-6 lead.
A 4-yard TD by J.T. Bayliff turned it into a running clock early in the third quarter, with Gross (2 yards), Steven Youngblood (1 yard) and Bayliff (74 yards) adding TD runs to wrap up the scoring.
It was a dominant first varsity start for Gross, who finished with 104 yards on the ground and three touchdowns on only five carries, for an average of nearly 21 yards per carry.
“(Gross) did a lot of good things,” Gosch said. “We have to work on the passing game, but when it came to reads and running the option, he made a lot of good decisions.”
Cramblett finished with only eight rushes, but amassed 222 yards on the ground, for an average of nearly 28 yards per carry.
“He’s shown flashes of that over the summer, at the Branson camp and at the jamboree,” Gosch said. “We knew he was going to be a good little back for us. What they were doing against us, gave him some openings and the opportunity to make some plays, and he did a good job with that.”
Next up for the Wolves is Friday’s home opener against Seneca, which opened with a 41-26 loss to Springfield Catholic in the opener.
The Indians led, 20-0, at one point, but the Fightin’ Irish rallied for the victory. Gosch knows his team will be facing a hungry Seneca team that will be geared up to stop the Wolves’ ground game.
“They are big up front and they have a lot of seniors on that team,” he said. “There’s no doubt they will try to control the line of scrimmage. We’re going to have to get the ball on the edge and get the ball out there in the passing game to loosen things up.”
