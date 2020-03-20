The McDonald’s All-American Games scheduled for April 1 in Dallas are canceled.
Branson’s Priscilla Williams was named to the All-American team in January. The 6’3” senior was the only girl from Missouri to be named.
Williams’ season ended with the Lady Pirates two weeks ago, when the team fell 78-53 to Kickapoo in the second round of district play.
While Williams’ career will continue next year at Syracuse, her high school career is officially over.
Williams joined the Lady Pirates her sophomore season. Her junior season, she averaged 27.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. She made 52 shots from 3-point range and finished with 39 steals and 77 blocked shots.
Over the summer, Williams played for Missouri Phenom. Missouri Phenom is one of 32 Nike sponsored girls programs in the country.
When Williams was named to the All-American team, her 17u EYLB coach Greg Logsdon said there was almost nothing she couldn’t do with a ball in her hand.
Logsdon said the special thing about the league is there are a lot of kids who look and play like Williams. Even then, Williams still stood out.
“She stood out on that circuit statistically, athletically and skill-wise,” Logsdon said. “She can just do so many different things.”
Though her last game as a Lady Pirate ended with a loss, the season earned her a spot on the All-Central Ozark Conference girls’ basketball team.
She was also named the Missouri girl’s basketball player of the year by MaxPreps.
