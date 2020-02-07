On Wednesday, the streets of Kansas City were flooded with Chiefs fans ready to celebrate the Super Bowl victory.
The parade spanned a two mile radius and lasted about two hours. Early estimates predicted there would be over a million in attendance, but it may have fallen short of that due to temperatures in the mid-twenties.
