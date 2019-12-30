The Branson Lady Pirates picked up a 59-50 win over Camdenton on the opening day of the Pink and White Classic. They fell to Melbourne 42-38 on Friday, but turned around and picked up their second win with a score of 38-31 to Thayer on Saturday.
After picking up the win over Camdenton, the Lady Pirates had to face Melbourne – the defending state champs in Arkansas. Head coach Kip Bough knew it was going to be a tough one going into the game.
The Lady Pirates held on through the first quarter and ended it tied at 14. At the half, they had worked their way to a 24-21 lead.
Melbourne was able to battle back in the second half, coming out of the third with a two-point lead. The Lady Pirates slowed them down a bit in the final quarter, but some fouls sent Melbourne to the line and allowed them to make four points off of free throws. They scored an additional two points early on, and the Lady Pirates only added four to the board themselves.
They came back from that on Saturday, where they were able to take the win over Thayer and continue moving on.
Bough said Saturday’s game was one where the whole team came together to put points on the board.
Senior Priscilla Williams had 16 points; senior Maddie Pardeck had six; sophomore Chloe Grimm had four; senior Sidney Davis, junior Kara Spinning and freshman Harleigh Hodges each had three; and sophomore Rachel Riveros had two.
Bough said he thinks the tournament has been good for the Lady Pirates.
“I’ve been very pleased,” Bough said. “I think you’re seeing a lot of growth.”
He said growth is obvious in some of the players, like sophomores Grimm and Riveros.
“We’re starting to see a lot of growth in our younger guards,” Bough said.
Bough also mentioned senior Hailey Lashley, who was instrumental in Saturday’s win.
Bough said she did a great job on the backline of the defense and also pulled some tough rebounds in the second half.
The Pirates play Strafford for fifth place in the Pink and White Classic’s white division.
Final updates from the Pink and White Classic will be in Saturday’s issue of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
