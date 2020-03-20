Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs: The Lady Bulldogs ended the season with a 27-5 record. They fell 58-43 to Tipton in the Class 2 state semi-finals. They weren’t able to play for third place due to changes in the scheduling. It was the first time the Lady Bulldogs had made it to the final four.
Blue Eye Bulldogs: The Bulldogs finished their season 19-7, falling 42-41 to Crane in double-overtime in the second round of district play.
Forsyth Lady Panthers: The Lady Panthers ended the season 20-7 after falling 54-24 to Strafford in the district championship.
Forsyth Panthers: The Panthers came out of this season 17-11. They fell to Strafford 66-64 in the second round of district play.
Hollister Lady Tigers: The Lady Tigers had a young team this season, but still finished the year out 17-11. Their season ended with a 53-45 loss to Forsyth in the second round of district play.
Hollister Tigers: The Tigers were 10-17 this season. Their season ended with a 53-52 loss to Forsyth in the first round of district play.
Branson Lady Pirates: The Lady Pirates went 16-12 for the season. It came to an end with a 78-53 loss to Kickapoo in the second round of district play.
Branson Pirates: The Pirates were 10-18 for the season. It ended with a 65-50 loss to Kickapoo in the second round of district play.
Reeds Spring Lady Wolves: The Lady Wolves went 6-18 this season. Their season ended with a 47-39 loss to Marshfield in the first round of district play.
Reeds Spring Wolves: The Wolves went 14-13 for the season. It came to an end with a 64-42 loss to West Plains in the first round of district play.
School of the Ozarks Lady Patriots: The Lady Patriots were 8-17 for the season.
It came to end with a 62-23 loss to Blue Eye in the first round of district play.
School of the Ozarks Patriots: The Patriots were 7-17 this season.
The 2020 season ended with a 67-33 loss to the Crane Pirates in the first round of district play.
