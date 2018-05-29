JEFFERSON CITY – In the aftermath of her first time participating at the Class 3 state track and field meet, Reeds Spring freshman Paige Rantz already was hungry for more and looking to the future.
Rantz participated in three events for the Lady Wolves at state – on the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams, plus the pole vault.
It was a big effort and big season for the freshman, and she took home two medals.
The best was a third-place showing in the pole vault. She cleared 11 feet, 3 inches and didn’t miss until the bar was at 11-9. Lynsie Curtis of Centralia won the event, winning at 12 feet, 6.25 inches.
Curtis is a sophomore, and second-place finisher Marlene Kilpack of Hallsville is a junior.
So the cast of characters will likely be back for another run at future state meets – which is just fine with Rantz.
“I’m proud of myself for making it,” Rantz said. “I was a little disappointed because I didn’t do as well as I wanted. But I am happy that I made it and did well.”
Rantz said she cleared 12-9 in the practice sessions leading up to the state meet, so she is confident she has more in her for the future.
“I’m definitely coming back,” she said. “I’m going to be so focused this summer, and I’m excited to come back. I’m very determined to get first next year.”
The Reeds Spring girls had two relay teams in action in Jefferson City, both with Rantz, junior Shelby Strailey, freshman Ashley Nolan and sophomore Izzy Erickson comprising the foursome.
The 4x200 relay just missed on making the finals, taking ninth in the preliminaries, in 1:47.89.
The 4x100 relay ran a 50.90 to place seventh in the prelims, then improved on that seeding with a fifth-place showing in the finals. The time of 50.00 seconds broke the school record that foursome already held.
“I think it was a very successful weekend,” Erickson said. “We have all taken in this experience, and not only did we do super-good and placed better than what we thought, we also really bonded together well and worked on things that we needed to work on and improved.”
It took some time for Strailey to get comfortable at the meet, with so many talented athletes and relay teams from schools out of the Tri-Lakes Area.
“I was so nervous coming in,” Strailey said. “All these girls are so intimidating and we don’t really see that very often. It was a lot of fun, and I had fun being with my teammates.”
With all four members of the state-qualifying relays returning for the Lady Wolves, the individuals already were looking ahead to next season and what they can accomplish.
“I’m going to work my butt off this summer, so we can come back and finish even better next year,” Rantz said.
Erickson, a four-event state qualifier as a sophomore, brought home an eighth-place medal in the 100 meters. She barely made it out of the prelims, finishing eighth in a time of 12.89 seconds, just .004 of a second better than the ninth-place runner.
In the finals, she ran a 12.89 to finish eighth.
In the 200 meters, Erickson finished 10th in the prelims and didn’t advance to the finals. She finished in 26.34 seconds.
Senior Tara Sampson participated at state for the third consecutive season and finished ninth in the high jump. She started at 4 feet, 10 inches and cleared that on her first try, then made 5 feet on her third try before missing all three tries at 5-1.
The event was won by Strafford’s Madison Bowles, at 5-4.
REEDS SPRING BOYS
Senior Asa Baker grabbed the spotlight for the Wolves at the Class 3 state meet, bringing home medals in two field events.
Baker finished fourth in the shot put and fifth in the discus.
His best distance in the shot put was 50 feet, 10.5 inches, when he fouled on four of his six attempts. In the discus, his best throw of 150 feet, 10 inches, came on the fifth of his six tries.
Other field-event qualifiers for the Wolves included senior Kelly Newton, who put up a jump of 40 feet, 2 inches, to take 15th in the triple jump, and Josh DeJarnette in the high jump, who cleared 6 feet, 1 inch and finished 14th.
Newton didn’t make it out of the prelims in the 100 meters, with his time of 11.41 seconds placing him 15th.
Reeds Spring’s 4x100 relay team of Newton, Lane Carroll, Kyle Modlin and Troy Froeschle was on the wrong end of a heartbreaking finish in the prelims. The team’s time of 44.30 seconds was ninth overall, just .01 of a second behind the eighth-place team from Park Hills Central.
The 4x200 relay team of Nathaniel Cerny, Robbie Huseman, Nick Huston and Connor Wiest was 15th in the prelims, in a time of 3:35.79.
