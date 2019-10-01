Branson High School’s boys’ soccer team didn’t go through much drama over the weekend, but it was memorable nonetheless.
The Pirates posted three dominant victories in taking home the championship of the Liberator Classic in Bolivar, improving to 12-2 overall.
Branson cruised to an 8-0 victory over Clinton in Thursday’s first round, then took Friday off before claiming a 5-0 win over Logan-Rogersville and a 9-1 victory over Camdenton.
Carlton Epps had three goals and Sutton added two against Clinton, with Jimmy Nguyen and Cris Abarca adding one goal each.
The Pirates scored twice in the first three minutes against Rogersville, from Oskar Lauriac and Sutton, to take control early. Sutton added two more goals and Abarca scored on a penalty kick, and Branson closed out its fifth shutout of the season.
Epps struck again early in the championship match, scoring off an assist from Sutton three minutes into the first half.
Garrett Wicker scored off a corner kick from Nguyen and Sutton added an unassisted goal for a 3-0 lead.
Branson continued to dominate the rest of the way, with three more goals from Epps, two more by Sutton and one from Abarca.
The final goal was from Epps on an assist by Sutton, which gave Sutton 33 assists, tops on Branson’s career list. Sutton set the school record for career goals earlier this season.
After a Tuesday night meeting with Willard, Branson is scheduled for a road match at Springfield Parkview on Thursday.
BRANSON VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Pirates won their seventh consecutive match on Thursday night, rolling to a 25-17, 25-22 victory over Joplin.
Morgan LeBlanc had seven kills and 12 digs, with Grace Dean adding 13 assists and Annie Graber recording three blocks.
Branson is 2-0 in the Central Ozark Conference, and after hosting Republic on Tuesday night, will play at Webb City on Thursday and at the Mt. Vernon Tournament on Saturday.
BLUE EYE VOLLEYBALL
Riley Arnold and Kohnnar Patton were named to the all-tournament team, with Patton earning MVP honors, as the Lady Bulldogs brought home the championship at the Galena Lady Bear Classic on Saturday.
Blue Eye went 5-0-1 on the day, defeating Rush and Spokane in pool play, and splitting with Forsyth.
The Lady Bulldogs didn’t drop a set in bracket competition, recording victories over Southwest (25-22, 25-11), Galena (25-20, 25-13) and Forsyth (25-16, 25-21).
Blue Eye (14-4-1) visited Sparta on Tuesday night before hosting Fordland on Thursday.
BRANSON SOFTBALL
Neosho broke open a tie game with two runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth, en route to a 7-5 victory over Branson on Thursday afternoon.
Cat Ford went 3-for-3, with Bella Gavin adding two hits and Sierra Dailey driving in two for the Lady Pirates, who fell to 7-10 going into a Tuesday afternoon home game against Carthage.
Branson is scheduled to play at Carl Junction before the Springfield Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
REEDS SPRING SOFTBALL
The Lady Wolves cruised to their ninth consecutive victory – a 5-1 win over East Newton on Thursday afternoon.
Reeds Spring is now 11-3 overall, going into home games against Cassville on Tuesday, then a 15-2 Sullivan team on Thursday, before playing in the Springfield Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
BRANSON CROSS COUNTRY
Zachary Seitz finished 47th individually in the Blue Division of Saturday’s Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, leading the Pirates to a 21st-place team finish.
Seitz finished the 5k race in 18:09.90.
In the girls’ competition, freshman Avery Webber was 53rd individually for the Branson girls, with a time of 20:56.10.
FORSYTH GIRLS’ TENNIS
The Lady Panthers remained undefeated on the dual-meet season, improving to 12-0 with a 9-0 sweep of Springfield Greenwood on Thursday afternoon.
Forsyth has not lost an individual match in nine of the 12 dual wins, and will play at Aurora on Thursday following a Tuesday meet at Mt. Vernon.
