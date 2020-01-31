The Reeds Spring Wolves were down at the half both Monday and Tuesday, but came back in both games to take the win and improve to 9-10 for the season.
Monday, the Wolves faced Seymour. They had faced Seymour just three days prior at the Spokane Invitational Tournament and came out with a 60-51 loss. At the half, they Wolves were down by three but were able to take a 50-48 win. Tuesday, they faced Camdenton and were down by two at the half. They took a 52-49 win that night.
Head coach Barry Yocom said the games were a testament to the kids on the team.
“They battled,” Yocom said. “Those close games are stressful sometimes, but when you prevail in them, they kind of help your team grow.”
Sophomore Ty Cooper put up 14 points in Monday’s matchup and 12 on Tuesday. Senior Al Chavez also put up 14 points on Monday and added 10 on Tuesday.
Yocom said Chavez is a guy who has a bit of a spark when they’re playing low.
“He’s a guy that slashes to the basket and attacks the basket aggressively,” Yocom said. “He typically guards the other team’s best player and does a good job defensively.”
He added that Cooper has been a good shooter for most of the season. “That’s kind of been his thing for the first part of his career,” Yocom said.
Cooper’s 12 points on Tuesday came from four threes. He hit one of those with a minute to play, giving the Wolves the lead against Camdenton.
“He’s just a guy that puts in a lot of time in the gym,” Yocom said. “As a coach, it’s good to see good things happen to those guys because he puts in a lot of time that people don’t see.”
Yocom also mentioned senior J.T. Bayliff. He said Bayliff is a guy that typically doesn’t score a lot, but he impacts the game in other ways.
“He’s very good at passing and distributing the ball,” Yocom said. “He’s a solid defender for us, rebounds for us.”
Bayliff led the team in points Tuesday, putting up 15.
“The times we were struggling a little bit to score, he stepped up and made some huge plays down the stretch,” Yocom said. “He hit some big free throws. He’s just one of those guys that may not always provide that offensive production, but he just comes up when we need him.”
The Wolves have some time off before playing Mt. Vernon on Tuesday. Yocom said the team is kind of in conference mode now, and they’re searching for consistency.
“We’re a team that has had a lot of ups and downs,” Yocom said. “Just taking care of the ball consistently, rebounding offensively and defensively consistently, and competing on our possessions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.