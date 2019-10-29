The Branson High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams each extended their seasons another week on Saturday with fourth-place finishes at the Class 4 District 5 competition in Nixa.
Jose Ramirez finished in 18th place individually and was the top finisher for Branson, posting a time of 17:31.60.
Zachary Seitz was 25th (17:46.70), Braeden Decker was 26th (17:47.10), Grant Bowling was 33rd (18:11.10) and Ezeckual Freed was 37th (18:26.10) as the Pirates finished behind Springfield Kickapoo, West Plains and Nixa in the team competition.
The Branson girls finished behind West Plains, Kickapoo and Nixa in the team race to advance to sectionals.
Freshman Avery Webber turned in a time of 20:56.00 to finish in 16th place individually, with Adrianna Alvard taking 19th (21:08.90), Jordyn Wall finishing 23rd (21:18.50), Abigail Mulki taking 32nd (22:00.10) and Madison Pardeck 36th (22:18.80).
The sectional meet is scheduled for Saturday at Missouri Southern in Joplin.
SOUTHWEST CENTRAL LEAGUE MEET
The Blue Eye High School girls’ cross country team repeated as Southwest Central League champions on Saturday, finishing with the top three individuals and cruising to the team title.
The Lady Bulldogs were led by individual medalist Riley Arnold, with Avery Arnold second, Braylynn Siercks third, and Olivia LaBrier, Emma Bumpus and Skye Hobbs all earning all-conference honors.
In the boys’ race, Ryan Cardenzana and Jadon Weaver earned all-conference honors for the Bulldogs.
