The Lady Cats picked up their 20th win over the weekend after snagging a 92-51 victory against Haskell, but head coach Becky Mullis said they’re not stopping there.
Last season, the Lady Cats went 31-2. Mullis said the goal is always to hit 20 wins, but they’d like to shoot for 30.
“We’ve got 20,” Mullis said. “But the goal is to get to 30 and see what can happen.”
To get to 30 wins, the Lady Cats would need to win six more in regular season and three in the conference tournament. Number 30 would be the first round of Nationals.
“We’ll take a one game approach,” Mullis said. “I’m certainly happy with 20, but our goal is much bigger than that.”
The Lady Cats outscored Haskell in every quarter during Saturday’s matchup and maintained the lead through the entirety of the game, but Haskell made an attempt to take the lead early in the second.
They came within just one point of tying it up, before a three from freshman Harper Little got things moving for the Lady Cats once again.
At the end of the first half, the Lady Cats had a 14 point lead. By the end of the third, they had pushed it to a 31 point lead. They ended the game up 41 points.
“We came out and took care of business,” Mullis said. “We don’t face a lot of zones, so we spent Thursday and Friday preparing for their zone.”
Mullis didn’t believe they had played against an all-zone team since the first game of the year, where they fell 74-56 to Southeastern.
The team made some necessary adjustments in the second half, which allowed them to attack Haskell’s zone a bit better than they had in the first.
“Haskell’s always been known for their zone,” Mullis said. “They play hard, so I was really pleased with how we attacked.”
Scoring for the Lady Cats was fairly balanced across the board.
Senior Ashley Forrest put up 18 total points off of six threes.
Freshman Julie Stone put up 12, and junior Abby Oliver added 11 points along with six assists. Sophomore Annie Noah and senior Aleksei Smith each pulled down six rebounds. Nearly every other Lady Cat put up some baskets in the win.
“I thought it was a good team win for us,” Mullis said.
